Xi Jinping Sends Congratulatory Message to Tamas Sulyok on His Election as Hungarian President

On February 29, 2024, President Xi Jinping sent a congratulatory message to Tamas Sulyok on his election as Hungarian president.

Xi Jinping noted that in recent years, China-Hungary relations have maintained a high level of development with frequent high-level exchanges and fruitful cooperation outcomes in various fields, and that the two countries have worked well together in international and regional affairs. This year marks the 75th anniversary of the establishment of diplomatic relations between China and Hungary, and bilateral relations are facing new important opportunities for development. Xi said he attaches great importance to the development of China-Hungary relations, and stands ready to work together with President Sulyok to continue the traditional friendship between the two peoples, deepen political mutual trust and exchanges and cooperation in various fields between the two countries, promote high-quality Belt and Road cooperation, and lead the China-Hungary comprehensive strategic partnership to a new level.