Xi Jinping Holds Talks with President of Sierra Leone Julius...

On the afternoon of February 28, 2024, President Xi Jinping held talks with President of Sierra Leone Julius Maada Bio, who is paying a state visit to China, at the Great Hall of the People.

Noting that China and Sierra Leone enjoy a time-honored friendship, Xi Jinping pointed out that the two sides have supported each other on issues related to their respective core interests and major concerns, engaged in effective cooperation in the fields of economic and social development, coordinated closely on such issues as world peace and development, and worked together to fight the Ebola epidemic and COVID-19 pandemic. China-Sierra Leone relations are a good example of China-Africa solidarity and cooperation. China is ready to work with Sierra Leone to consolidate high-level political mutual trust, advance pragmatic and mutually beneficial cooperation, and strengthen coordination on regional and international affairs, so as to take China-Sierra Leone relations to a new level.

Xi Jinping emphasized that China firmly supports the people of Sierra Leone in pursuing a development path suited to their national conditions, and stands ready to strengthen exchanges with Sierra Leone on state governance. China will continue to support each other with Sierra Leone on issues of major concerns and in safeguarding sovereignty, security and development interests. China will provide to the best of its ability assistance and support for Sierra Leone's development in agriculture, infrastructure construction, human resources and other fields, and encourage and support Chinese enterprises’ business investment in Sierra Leone. The two sides should strengthen cooperation on the UN Security Council affairs and jointly safeguard the interests of Africa and developing countries. Sierra Leone is welcome to take an active part in the Global Development Initiative, the Global Security Initiative and the Global Civilization Initiative, to jointly promote the building of a community with a shared future for mankind.

Xi Jinping pointed out that the future of the Chinese people is closely associated with that of the African people. China has always regarded developing solidarity and cooperation with African countries as an important cornerstone of its foreign policy. The Chinese side will, following the principle of sincerity, real results, amity and good faith, strengthen mutual support and friendly cooperation with African countries, synergize the Initiative on Supporting Africa's Industrialization, the Plan for China Supporting Africa's Agricultural Modernization and the Plan for China-Africa Cooperation on Talent Development with the Agenda 2063 of the African Union and development strategies of African countries, and further integrate the development of China, Africa and the world to upgrade China-Africa cooperation and move the world towards a bright future of peace, security, prosperity and progress. China is ready to work with Sierra Leone and other African friends to make this year's meeting of the Forum on China-Africa Cooperation a success and carry forward China-Sierra Leone and China-Africa friendships.

Bio said China is a trustworthy and reliable friend of Sierra Leone, and the two sides have always treated each other as equals and with respect, and enjoyed a profound traditional friendship. Sierra Leone thanks China for its great support for the country's economic and social development, and highly commends the Communist Party of China on leading the Chinese people to achieve leapfrog development and advance national rejuvenation. China's experience provides profound inspiration for other developing countries to accelerate their development. The Belt and Road Initiative proposed by President Xi Jinping has a broad and positive impact on promoting the common interests of all mankind. Sierra Leone abides by the one-China principle, firmly supports China in safeguarding its sovereignty and territorial integrity, and supports China in safeguarding its core interests. Sierra Leone would like to learn from China's experience, strengthen Belt and Road cooperation with China, and open up new space for bilateral cooperation in areas like infrastructure construction, trade, education, and public services, so as to inject new impetus into the traditional friendship between the two countries and push forward the development of Sierra Leone-China comprehensive strategic cooperative partnership. Sierra Leone is ready to strengthen coordination and cooperation with China in regional and international affairs and jointly promote world peace and development.

After the talks, the two heads of state jointly witnessed the signing of multiple bilateral cooperation documents on the Belt and Road Initiative, agriculture, economic development, and the implementation of the Global Development Initiative, among others.

The two sides released a Joint Statement on Deepening the Comprehensive Strategic Cooperative Partnership Between the People's Republic of China and the Republic of Sierra Leone.

Prior to the talks, Xi Jinping and his wife Peng Liyuan held a welcoming ceremony for Julius Maada Bio and his wife Fatima Bio at the North Hall of the Great Hall of the People.

A 21-gun salute was fired at Tian'anmen Square, and the guard of honor lined up in salutation. After the two heads of state stepped onto the stand, the military band played the national anthems of China and Sierra Leone. Accompanied by Xi Jinping, Bio then reviewed the guard of honor of the People's Liberation Army and watched the march-past.

Xi Jinping and Peng Liyuan held a welcoming banquet for Bio and his wife at the Golden Hall of the Great Hall of the People in the evening.

Wang Yi was present at the above events.