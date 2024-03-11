InventionHome® Product Developer Creates Multipurpose Machine for Creating Half-Sliced Bread
EINPresswire.com/ -- James B. of Stevens Point, WI is the creator of Twice Sliced, machinery designed for slicing bread, making it easier to be separated into two halves. The device utilizes a set of automated knives which slice the bread lengthwise before it’s run through a traditional slicer and packaged. The apparatus is mounted above a bread line conveyor and features several vertically mounted bread knives. The knives are automated and slice bread lengthwise as it is passed along the conveyor. A pneumatic cylinder and pneumatic or electric vibrators are used to operate the knives.
Linear bearings are used to guide the knife assembly through the loaf of bread. There is also a stop plate to secure the bread loaf in place as the knife assembly slices through the bread in a lengthwise fashion. The machinery could also feature several safety guards and alarms designed to alert workers of any malfunction.
As bread passes along the conveyor belt, the knives function automatically. The knife assembly is actuated downward toward the loaf of bread, piercing the bread lengthwise and slicing it in half. The loaf of bread is then passed through a traditional slicer and packaged accordingly. Consumers can purchase loaves of pre-sliced bread for ease and convenience when making sandwiches and other applications.
The market for bread slicing machines is driven by the consistent demand for sliced bread in various commercial establishments and households. Bread slicing machines are widely used in bakeries, supermarkets, and food service establishments to slice bread efficiently and uniformly for consumers. People who slice their bread in half may have trouble doing so when making meals like sandwiches. Being able to purchase bread that is already pre-sliced in half would offer significant convenience for some consumers. The versatility and multifunctionality of the Twice Sliced machine are the perfect solution for its market and would significantly expand any manufacturer’s product line.
James was issued Utility Patent from the United States Patent and Trademark Office (USPTO) and is working closely with InventionHome, a leading invention licensing firm, to sell or license the patent rights to his Twice Sliced product. Ideal licensing candidates would be U.S. based product manufacturers or distributors looking to further develop and distribute this product innovation.
