InventionHome® Product Developer Creates Shopping Cart Platform Attachment that Lets Children Stand when Shopping
EINPresswire.com/ -- Kim D. of Battle Creek, MI is the creator of the Shop 'n Ride, a platform attachment for shopping carts designed to accommodate a child in a standing position. Parents can install the platform on the front or back of the shopping cart and have their child stand on it to be pushed around with the cart to safely traverse the store. The platform is comprised of a square surface or trolley extension with hooks and latching and pivoting wheels. It hooks onto a shopping cart with a spring-loaded connector at the front or the rear, allowing a child to safely stand and move along with the cart.
The device connects at the bottom frame of any shopping cart and functions as an extending trolley or trailer platform for which a child stands on, riding from the back or front of the shopping cart. The pivoting wheels function just like the front shopping cart wheels and mimic the motion of them when moving in any direction. The device is adjustable in height to accommodate different shopping cart cross-member structures, allowing it to always be attached in a level position for the rider. Overall, the platform offers a fun and safe way for children to shop with their parents and guardians.
Shopping carts with unique and entertaining attachments for children, such as integrated seats or compartments, are becoming increasingly common in their associated markets. These specialized shopping carts aimed to provide a more convenient and family-friendly shopping experience for parents with young children. Some shopping carts feature child attachments with foldable designs for easy storage when not in use. This feature appealed to parents looking for convenience both inside and outside the store. While entertainment and security features are becoming more common for carts, there is still a lack of innovation within the market. The Shop ‘n Ride platform offers a fun, unique, and completely new experience for children shopping with their parents, providing a secure and stable platform for them to stand on when attached to the back of the shopping cart.
Kim filed her Utility Patent with the United States Patent and Trademark Office (USPTO) and is working closely with InventionHome, a leading invention licensing firm, to sell or license the patent rights to her Shop 'n Ride product. Ideal licensing candidates would be U.S. based product manufacturers or distributors looking to further develop and distribute this product innovation.
Companies interested in the Shop 'n Ride can contact InventionHome at member@inventionhome.com. Inventors currently looking for assistance in patenting, marketing, or licensing their invention can request information from InventionHome at info@inventionhome.com or by calling 1-866-844-6512.
About InventionHome®
InventionHome is a leading invention and product licensing firm focused on helping inventors and entrepreneurs through the invention and patent process with the goal of licensing or wholesaling client inventions. For more information, email info@inventionhome.com or visit https://www.inventionhome.com.
