New Devotional Seeking God First Offers Practical Plan for Finding Joy and Peace in Jesus

Seeking God First: A Practical Plan for Finding Joy and Peace in Him is available on Amazon

Author Anita Keagy Provides Readers with Transformative Devotional Experience

LANCASTER, PA, UNITED STATES, March 10, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- In a world filled with distractions and pain, finding true joy and peace can seem elusive. However, in her latest book, Seeking God First: A Practical Plan for Finding Joy and Peace in Him, Anita Keagy encourages readers toward a deep and personal relationship with Jesus.

Released in late 2023, Seeking God First is an eight-session devotional designed to help individuals cultivate a deeper connection with God instead of religion. Keagy’s book stands out for its unique blend of practical wisdom, biblical insight, and joy-filled encouragement, making it an essential companion for anyone seeking renewal and life in Christ.

Keagy founded JoyShop Ministries in 2006 with the simple mission of inspiring people to spend time with God every day through Bible reading and prayer. Keagy is a renowned speaker, author, and mother with a mission to spread the good news of Christ’s transformative healing power with JoyShop Ministries. Keagy authored Seeking God First as a dynamic devotional for both individuals and group Bible studies.

“At its core, Seeking God First is about prioritizing our relationship with God above all else,” explains Keagy. “In the midst of life’s challenges and distractions, it’s easy to lose sight of what truly matters. This book serves as a gentle reminder to refocus our hearts and minds on Jesus, finding true joy and peace in His presence.”

Through a series of inspiring reflections, heartfelt prayers, and practical exercises, Seeking God First offers readers a roadmap for deepening their faith and experiencing God’s transformative love in tangible ways. Each chapter is carefully crafted to address common struggles and obstacles to spiritual growth, providing readers with practical tools for overcoming adversity and embracing God’s promises.

What sets Seeking God First apart is its accessibility and relevance to readers of all backgrounds and walks of life. By incorporating personal anecdotes, scriptural wisdom, and practical advice, Keagy creates a welcoming space for readers to engage with God in an authentic way.

Anita Keagy’s Seeking God First: A Practical Plan for Finding Joy and Peace in Him is now available in print and Kindle on Amazon. For more information about the book, JoyShop Ministries, and Anita Keagy, visit www.joyshop.org.

