105 New CHP Officers Deployed to Protect the Golden State

WHAT YOU NEED TO KNOW: The California Highway Patrol (CHP) swore in 105 new law enforcement officers this week, making continued progress in fulfilling the administration’s campaign to recruit 1,000 new CHP officers. This class of newly graduated officers will be deployed to serve and protect communities across California.

SACRAMENTO — Governor Gavin Newsom today congratulated a newly graduating class of 105 CHP officers who were sworn in this week and are being deployed across California. Marking the end of an intensive 26-week training, the new officers were sworn in by CHP Commissioner Sean Duryee during a graduation ceremony at the West Sacramento CHP Academy Friday.

WHAT GOVERNOR NEWSOM SAID: “All Californians should be proud of these new officers as they enter a fulfilling career to keep California, and our families, safe. Building trust and safety across communities, they represent the best of the Golden State.”

“This graduation marks a significant milestone in the lives of these new officers. I want to commend these men and women for their dedication and perseverance these past several months while training at the Academy,” said CHP Commissioner Sean Duryee. “Success in training and on the job is only achieved by the most dedicated of individuals. We look forward to working alongside them as we uphold the law and safeguard California’s communities.”

The CHP is the largest public-facing state law enforcement agency in the United States with over 6,500 sworn officers assigned across California. As part of California’s $1.1 billion investment to improve public safety, in 2022, CHP launched a multiyear recruitment campaign to fill 1,000 officer positions by hiring qualified individuals from California’s diverse communities. The CHP has seen a significant increase in recent applications and has expanded training operations three-fold for the first time in its history to accommodate the increased interest.

Apply today and be one of the 1,000 new CHP officers ready to make a difference.

APPLY TODAY→

California has invested $1.1 billion since 2019 to fight crime, help local governments hire more police, and improve public safety. Earlier this year, Governor Newsom called for new legislation to expand criminal penalties and bolster police and prosecutorial tools to combat theft and take down professional criminals who profit from smash and grabs, retail theft, and car burglaries. In 2023, as part of California’s Real Public Safety Plan, the Governor announced the largest-ever investment to combat organized retail crime in state history, an annual 310% increase in proactive operations targeting organized retail crime, and special operations across the state to fight crime and improve public safety.

A recording of the ceremony is available here.

###