Vaihea Skincare Launches Innovative Sampling Campaign with SOS™

Vaihea Skincare, a leader in clean and sustainable beauty, is thrilled to announce a partnership w/ SOS Group Inc., a pioneer in full-funnel marketing solutions
Vaihea Skincare, a leader in clean and sustainable beauty, is thrilled to announce a strategic partnership with SOS Group Inc., a pioneer in full-funnel marketing solutions. This collaboration marks a significant milestone in Vaihea's mission to make high-quality, ethical skincare products more accessible to consumers nationwide through SOS's premium network of smart vending machines.
Starting on March 4th 2024, Vaihea will leverage SOS's cutting-edge vending technology and digital advertising platforms to introduce consumers to its acclaimed skincare products. This initiative not only aims to revolutionize the way consumers discover Vaihea products but also underscores the brand's commitment to sustainability and innovation.
Stacy Paoa, CEO of Vaihea Skincare, expressed her excitement about the partnership, stating "This collaboration with SOS represents a bold step forward in our journey to redefine beauty standards. By bringing our products directly to consumers through the SOS network, we're not just making our products more accessible; we're also making a statement about the future of beauty retail."
The partnership will kick off with a spring sampling campaign, allowing customers to experience Vaihea's products firsthand at no cost. Vaihea’s 8 Acid Daily Peel will be the first product offered at SOS’s Rockefeller Center machines in New York City, New York. "We believe in the power of experience. Offering samples through SOS machines enables us to connect with our customers in a new and meaningful way," Paoa added. "It's about more than just trying a product; it's about becoming part of a community that values sustainability, quality, and innovation." For more information about Vaihea Skincare and the upcoming sampling campaign, please visit our website.
About Vaihea Skincare
Vaihea Skincare is at the forefront of the clean beauty movement, offering products that are not only effective, but also ethically sourced and environmentally friendly. With a focus on Polynesian botanicals and sustainable practices, Vaihea is committed to redefining beauty standards and making a positive impact on the planet.
For media inquiries, please contact stacy@vaihea.com
About SOS™
SOS™ is pioneering a paradigm shift in how the built world fulfills universal human needs and prioritizes human well-being. Our patented approach combines state-of-the-art design and cutting-edge technology to deliver memorable, relevant, and delightful consumer experiences. In collaboration with esteemed brands, iconic landmarks, entertainment hubs, and retail destinations, SOS™ is shaping a future where every body is served.
For media inquiries or further information, please contact hello@worldofsos.com
