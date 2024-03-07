Unveiling the Beauty of Polynesian Botanicals in a Timeless Skincare Regimen
Introducing Vaihea Skincare, a clean and results driven Polynesian Botanical infused skincare brand. Their 1st product to launch is the 8-Acid Daily Peel.
Vaihea is at the forefront of the clean beauty movement, offering products that are effective, ethically sourced, and environmentally friendly. Vaihea is committed to redefining beauty standards.
Today, Vaihea welcomes skincare enthusiasts to embark on a captivating journey into the realm of Polynesian botanicals, where luxury meets bliss to create an extraordinary daily skincare routine. Renowned for its clean and understated design, Vaihea introduces a skincare line adorned with vibrant pops of color that mirror the natural richness of the ingredients within each meticulously crafted bottle.
Vaihea's flagship product, the 8-Acid Daily Peel, epitomizes their dedication to delivering a radiant complexion without compromise. The regimen, suitable for all skin types, offers a meticulously curated skincare routine that caters to individual needs, whether one seeks nourishment, hydration, or has sensitive skin. Central to Vaihea's ethos is the commitment to "First, Clean Beauty" standards, showcasing a dedication to sustainability and the use of bespoke natural ingredients of the highest quality.
Founded by Stacy Paoa, with over two decades of industry experience, Vaihea draws inspiration from her husband's Hawaiian heritage and their Pacific travels, recognizing the profound connection between skincare and nature.
Vaihea proudly introduces the 8-Acid Daily Peel, a PETA-certified cruelty-free and vegan product that aligns seamlessly with clean beauty standards. This two-step peel strategically combines AHAs, BHA, and PHA to promote collagen production, refine skin texture, and stimulate cell regeneration. With papaya extract for exfoliation and pigmentation reduction, and hibiscus flower to boost cell regeneration, the peel delivers transformative results backed by scientific evidence.
In addition to the 8-Acid Daily Peel, Vaihea has two exciting products in development, set to launch next quarter – the clean SPF Drops and the Botanical Emulsion.
Vaihea's commitment to sustainability extends beyond product formulations. The peel pads utilize lyocell (bamboo fiber), a bio-degradable and eco-friendly material. Refillable bottles and recyclable packaging feature in the entire product range, aligning with Vaihea's pledge to environmentally conscious practices.
To enhance their impact, Vaihea has partnered with Tidey, a company focused on removing ocean plastic and empowering communities globally.
Key Details:
To purchase or learn more, visit https://vaihea.com
Price: $85 USD
Skin Types: Suitable for all skin types, including acne-prone, aging skin, and those seeking a radiant glow.
Suitable for daily use: Yes, recommended for use in the morning with sunscreen or at night prior to hydration and after cleansing.
