HAI Celebrates Opening of New Rockville Headquarters with Ribbon Cutting Ceremony
Firm’s Renovated Calhoun Center Offices Expands its Footprint, Allows it to Better Serve Private, Corporate and Government Clients
As we look forward to 45 years in business, this new space allows us to better collaborate with one another and our partners, while also ensuring we have the room to continue supporting our clients.”HERNDON, VA, UNITED STATES, March 11, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- HAI, a leading professional services firm offering research, discovery, and experience services formally opened the door to its new headquarters in Rockville at Calhoun Center. The newly-renovated 10,500-foot office reflects the accelerated growth of the company in recent years, and will allow its more than 45 historians, researchers, archivists and investigators with ample space to process collections in-house and conduct high-profile research investigations.
— Beth Maser, CEO and President
“We’ve experienced more than 40 percent growth since 2019, and with that came the need for our office to better assist the work we do across legal research, data analytics, information management, and digital storytelling, said Beth Master, CEO and President of HAI. “As we look forward to 45 years in business, this new space allows us to better receive, work with and store sensitive and fragile documents; collaborate with one another and our partners; and ensure that we have the room to continue supporting our legal, government, aerospace, museum, insurance, and industrial clients – just to name a few.”
The interior of the new office was designed by Arlington-based FORM Architects, led by MinJae Chong and Kirstyn Nocho. Together they created a supportive design specific to the unique needs of a company that often deals with sensitive historical documentation. Korth Construction based in Gaithersburg, Maryland handled the renovation and build out, led by project manager, Sam Gurowitz. Adam Singer and Laurent Myers of Savills led the work to find a new space and handled lease negotiations.
About HAI
HAI’s research team is comprised of experts with decades of experience, analytical knowledge, and topical expertise, including a licensed private investigator. In addition to its greater Washington-DC based team, HAI also has field researchers across both the United States and the globe.
To learn more about HAI, visit www.historyassociates.com and fill out our Contact Form or submit an RFP.
