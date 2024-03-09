Scheer Foundation Launches Initiative to Support and Empower Women in Africa
Scheer Foundation to set up safe centers in Africa to support women, victim of abuses in war conflict zone and also from domestic violence.
Expanding our efforts to assist women directly correlates with our ongoing mission, Addressing the plight of abused and victimized women is crucial, as their well-being directly impacts the children.”BOZEMAN, MONTANA, UNITES STATES, March 9, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- In honor of International Women's Day and Women’s History Month, the Scheer Foundation proudly announces a groundbreaking initiative to establish centers across Africa dedicated to supporting women affected by domestic and war-related abuses. The inaugural center will open in Zambia in 2024 marking the start of a broader campaign to expand into various countries where the Foundation is active.
— Frederic Scheer
These centers aim to provide a sanctuary for women, offering them a chance to rebuild their lives in an environment filled with love, security, and happiness. Women will have access to a range of socio-economic activities and essential medical care, ensuring a holistic approach to recovery and empowerment.
For nearly two decades, the Scheer Foundation has made significant strides in Africa, focusing on child welfare and combating malnutrition by ensuring children's access to food. "Expanding our efforts to assist women directly correlates with our ongoing mission," states Frederic Scheer, Chairman of the Foundation. "Addressing the plight of abused and victimized women is crucial, as their well-being directly impacts the children. In the modern world, any form of violence against women, from physical to emotional abuse, is utterly unacceptable."
As a modestly sized organization, the Scheer Foundation hopes its initiative will inspire further action and support, transcending borders to address a global issue. "This challenge knows no bounds and affects every nation, from France to the United States and beyond," Scheer remarks. "We call on everyone to join us in envisioning a future where every person, starting with women and children, is treated with the utmost respect."
Through this initiative, the Scheer Foundation reiterates its commitment to creating a world where women can live free from fear and oppression, underlining the importance of collective efforts in fostering a society that values the dignity and rights of all its members starting with children and women.
About the Scheer Foundation
The Scheer Foundation, a US Private Foundation classified under 501(c)(3), is committed to battling malnutrition and reducing child mortality in Africa by fostering local agricultural and industrial projects aimed at bolstering local and regional employment. Through advocating for the cultivation of sustainable crops, the Foundation strives to improve food supply, generate surplus for industrial uses, and consequently create regional employment opportunities. In regions ravaged by conflict or in the wake of wars, the Foundation endeavors to ensure that children have access to necessary nutrition.
Expanding on its mission, the Scheer Foundation is also deeply engaged in protecting and empowering women who have been victimized by domestic or conflict-related abuses. Recognizing the pivotal role women play in the stability and growth of their communities, the Foundation is initiating programs to establish safe centers. These centers are designed to offer sanctuary, support, and resources for women to rebuild their lives, fostering environments where they can recover and thrive with dignity. By integrating women's protection and support into its core activities, the Scheer Foundation aims to create a more holistic approach to nurturing resilient and self-sustaining communities across Africa.
Frederic Scheer
Scheer Foundation, Inc.
+1 310-525-9037
email us here
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
YouTube