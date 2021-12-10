CELEBRATING HUMAN RIGHTS DAY 2021
CELEBRATING WORK DONE IN SOUTH SUDANBOZEMAN, MONTANA, USA, December 10, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- In celebration of Human Rights Day 2021, the ScheerFoundation shares the story of the work done by V.A.R.D (Volunteer Alliance For Relief & Development) in South Sudan.
VARD, the Volunteer Alliance for Relief & Development to support young children in the North of South Sudan. VARD located in Juba has several compounds around the Country. VARD offers protection, food and education for orphans’ victims of war and other war atrocities.
The very dynamic VARD Director, Stephan Oling is a true activist for human rights and for the rights of children
The Scheer Foundation is proud to sponsor the work done by VARD and assuring access to food to a group of Orphans.
“It is because of the work done by heroes like Stephan that the World is better a place” said Frederic Scheer, Chair of the Scheer Foundation.
Let’s all celebrate December 10 and please support VARD.
About the Scheer Foundation
The Frederic & Jocelyne Scheer Foundation is a US Private Foundation (501-c 3) dedicated to fight malnutrition and children mortality in Africa in promoting local agricultural and industrial project to build up local and regional employment. The Scheer Foundation promotes planting sustainable crops to enhance food supply and create surplus to be used for industrial application thus creating regional employment. The Foundation recently expand its field of activity to Art & Music and is now promoting and supporting young artists around the world.
Learn more at: www.scheerfoundation.org
Contact: Frederic Scheer frederic@scheerfoundation.org
Frederic Scheer
Scheer Foundation
+1 310 525 9037
email us here