Questpro Expands Services With Launch of Dedicated Healthcare Staffing Practice

Questpro Announces Dedicated Healthcare Staffing Practice, Welcoming Abby Baker and Sandy Zupancic To The Team

The launch of our Healthcare Staffing Practice signifies a strategic expansion for Questpro.” — Kevin Burch, CEO

DALLAS, TEXAS, 75252, March 11, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Questpro, a prominent player in insurance staffing and recruitment, proudly announces the expansion of its services with the launch of a dedicated Healthcare Staffing Practice. This strategic initiative aims to meet the growing demand for specialized healthcare professionals and reinforces Questpro’s commitment to addressing critical staffing needs amongst its clientele.

To lead this dedicated practice, Questpro welcomes tenured staffing professionals Abby Baker and Sandy Zupancic as Business Development Directors. Baker and Zupancic bring a wealth of experience in recruiting top-tier, interim healthcare professionals across various disciplines. Together, their expertise will be instrumental in fulfilling the unique staffing needs of managed care organizations, health systems, third party administrators, medical practices, healthcare law firms and insurtechs.

“The launch of our Healthcare Staffing Practice signifies a strategic expansion for Questpro,” says Kevin Burch, CEO. “By leveraging Abby and Sandy’s proven track record and deep understanding of the healthcare industry, we’re well-positioned to deliver tailored staffing solutions that address the specific challenges and talent gaps faced by our managed care and healthcare clients. This will allow them to focus on delivering exceptional patient care while ensuring they have the qualified talent needed for success.”

Questpro’s Healthcare Staffing Practice will offer a comprehensive suite of staffing solutions across a wide range of healthcare disciplines, including, but not limited to:

• Registered Nurses and Nurse Practitioners

• Medical Assistants

• Network Development

• Actuarial

• Legal and Compliance

• Claims

• Underwriting

• Administrative, Operational and Executive Roles

Health systems, practices and managed care organizations seeking exceptional talent and a reliable staffing partner for interim solutions are encouraged to contact Questpro’s Healthcare Staffing Practice.

About Abby Baker

Abby Baker has more than 12+ years of experience in medical and legal recruiting, operations, and business development with a concentration on temp staffing. During the COVID-19 pandemic, Baker’s experience turned to nurse staffing and helping companies adjust to the new normal that was presented, where she established deep connections with frontline workers.

About Sandy Zupancic

Sandy Zupancic has 20+ years of experience in the staffing industry, working with large international companies as well as small regional players, including Blue Shield of California, Aetna, Amazon, and M&M Mars to name a few. Zupancic’s focus is on building relationships with clients by supporting their individual business needs.

About Questpro Consultants

Questpro is a sought-after, full-service, national staffing and recruiting firm exclusive to the insurance and risk management industries. Experts in property and casualty, life and health insurance, managed care and cost containment, Questpro serves leading insurance, risk management and healthcare organizations with direct hire, temporary/contract, grad staffing and executive consulting services. Since 1996, Questpro’s foundation has been built upon its employees’ industry knowledge and recruiting expertise, exemplary customer service, and state-of-the-art technology. For more information visit www.questpro.com.