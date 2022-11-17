Questpro Consultants Gives Back as Part of IICF Southeast's 12 Months of Giving Fill the Truck Event

Questpro's Daniel Perez and Christina Murdock Visit the "Fill the Truck" Site at HUB International in Winter Park, Fla.

DALLAS, TEXAS, UNITED STATES, November 17, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Questpro Consultants has joined forces with the Insurance Industry Charitable Foundation’s (IICF) Southeast Division to support local organizations addressing food insecurity. Through a corporate monetary donation and individual contributions made by employees which were then matched by the company, Questpro Consultants and its employees have contributed a total of $5,000 toward hunger relief in Florida.

“The insurance industry has long been known to serve individuals and communities in need,” said Questpro’s CEO, Kevin Burch. “We know that on top of existing socioeconomic issues, many individuals and families throughout Florida, and Central Florida in particular, were directly impacted by Hurricane Ian. We’re proud to support the IICF’s mission of addressing food insecurity and do our part to raise funds for the charities and nonprofits who are working hard to positively impact those in need.”

Throughout the year, IICF Southeast has hosted regional food drive competitions with a total of 12 participating regions. November’s food drive was organized by the Orlando/Tampa region to benefit Hope’s Food Pantry, which serves the greater region of Orlando, Fla. to provide non-perishable food, toiletry items, diapers for the youngest community members, and other desperately needed supplies. Questpro employees and Orlando residents, Daniel Perez and Christina Murdock, visited the “fill the truck” site at HUB International in Winter Park to drop off additional in-kind items.

“We’re honored to have the support of Questpro as together we work to fight hunger and lend a hand up to our neighbors in need, particularly in the devastating wake of Hurricane Ian,” said Sarah Conway, IICF Southeast Division Executive Director. “When we scheduled our Fill the Truck food drive for this month, we had no way of knowing how much greater the need would turn out to be. Working with generous industry supporters such as Questpro, and by partnering with nonprofits like Hope Helps, we are able to quickly and directly provide our youngest neighbors with support they so direly need.”

About the Insurance Industry Charitable Foundation (IICF)

The Insurance Industry Charitable Foundation (IICF) is a unique nonprofit that unites the collective strengths of the insurance industry to help communities and enrich lives through grants, volunteer service and leadership. Established in 1994, IICF has served as the philanthropic foundation of the insurance industry for more than twenty-five years, contributing $42 million in community grants along with 300,000 volunteer hours by more than 110,000 industry professionals. IICF reinvests locally where funds are raised, serving hundreds of charities and nonprofit organizations, for maximum community impact. IICF is a registered nonprofit organization under section 501(c)(3) of the IRS code. Learn more at www.iicf.org or follow us on social media: @doubleicf.

About Questpro Consultants

Questpro is a sought-after, full-service, national staffing and recruiting firm exclusive to the insurance and risk management industries. Experts in property and casualty, life and health insurance as well as managed care/cost containment, Questpro serves leading insurance and risk management organizations with direct hire, temporary/contract, grad staffing and executive consulting services. For twenty-six years, Questpro’s foundation has been built upon its employees’ industry knowledge and recruiting expertise, exemplary customer service, and state-of-the-art technology. For more information visit www.questpro.com.