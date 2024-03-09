IC OSINT Strategy Rollout

For Immediate Release: March 8, 2024

ODNI and CIA Release the Intelligence Community OSINT Strategy for 2024-2026

The Office of the Director of National Intelligence (ODNI) and the Central Intelligence Agency (CIA) today released the Intelligence Community (IC) Open Source Intelligence (OSINT) Strategy for 2024-2026.

OSINT, or intelligence derived exclusively from publicly or commercially available information that addresses specific intelligence priorities, requirements, or gaps, is vital to the IC’s mission, providing unique intelligence value and enabling all other intelligence collection disciplines. Given the expansive and evolving open source environment, the IC has been working to modernize its approach to collecting, creating, and delivering OSINT, and the IC OSINT Strategy outlines the way forward.

“The IC OSINT Strategy represents the beginning of a long-term process that will professionalize the OSINT discipline, transform intelligence analysis and production, and create new avenues for partnering with brilliant American innovators and like-minded foreign partners,” said Director of National Intelligence Avril Haines.

“As the IC’s Functional Manager for OSINT, I know the critical role that OSINT plays in defending our country and values,” said CIA Director William J. Burns. “In this pivotal moment, when OSINT is increasingly important and growing in demand, an IC-wide OSINT strategy is key to helping the IC move forward in a coordinated and determined way."

The strategic focus areas for action are:

Coordinate open source data acquisition and expand sharing

Establish integrated open source collection management

Drive OSINT innovation to deliver new capabilities

Develop the next-generation OSINT workforce and tradecraft

The IC OSINT Strategy is available here.

