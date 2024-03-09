PM meets with Vietnamese Business Association in Australia

VIETNAM, March 9 - CANBERRA — Prime Minister Phạm Minh Chính had a working session with leaders and members of the Vietnamese Business Association in Australia (VBAA) in Canberra on March 9 morning as part of his official visit to Australia.

The VBAA, established in 2010, has about 500 members, including some 100 in Việt Nam.

VBAA Chairman Trần Bá Phúc and other members expressed their delight that the homeland’s stature has been increasingly promoted and the two countries have elevated their ties to the highest level – comprehensive strategic partnership, which is a favourable condition for Vietnamese firms to do business in Australia and foster bilateral trade and investment.

Perceiving that opportunities are substantial after the upgrade of the bilateral relations, they put forth some proposals related to the facilitation of green transition, renewable energy, startups, innovation, foreign investment attraction, the utilisation of wisdom of Vietnamese students in Australia, the attraction of Australian tourists, labour cooperation, and exports to Australia.

Appreciating the opinions, PM Chính highly valued the VBAA’s recent business achievements, which, he said, have contributed to economic development in both countries and helped connect Vietnamese firms in Australia.

He noted that during his visit, Australian leaders spoke highly of the Vietnamese community here, and that he proposed the Australian side consider recognising the 350,000 Vietnamese people in the country as an ethnic minority group.

The PM highlighted the flourishing economic, trade, and investment ties, asking the VBAA and the Vietnamese businesses and entrepreneurs in Australia to bring into play their achievements and maximise the freshly established comprehensive strategic partnership to further develop bilateral economic links.

He called on the VBAA to continue playing its core role in connecting and supporting Vietnamese businesses and entrepreneurs while helping boost bilateral trade and investment partnerships. It should also connect with Vietnamese business associations in the homeland and other countries, especially the US, Japan, and European nations.

The Government leader requested the VBAA, businesses, and entrepreneurs increase assistance for the Vietnamese community, especially vulnerably persons and those newly arriving in Australia, actively help persuade the Australian side to recognise the Vietnamese community as an ethnic minority group, promote the maintenance and learning of the Vietnamese language, uphold and popularise the Vietnamese culture, and step up cultural exchanges and tourism between the two countries.

He also asked the VBAA and Vietnamese businesses in Australia to keep promoting Australia’s cooperation and investment in the priority fields of the Southeast Asian nation like green economy, digital economy, exploitation and deep processing of essential minerals, labour, and education - training.

He affirmed that businesses’ rights and legitimate interests are always protected on the basis of law and under the motto of “harmonising interests, sharing risks”.

PM Chính expressed his belief that the VBAA and Vietnamese businesses and entrepreneurs in Australia as well as around the world will develop strongly, practically help with the development of the Vietnamese community, and secure a growing stature, thereby contributing to the development of the host country, the bilateral relations, and the homeland. — VNS