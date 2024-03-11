The Irish Film Festival Los Angeles runs over St Patricks Day Weekend
A weekend of Irish cinema with award-winning films, documentaries, and shorts!
We're thrilled to bring a taste of Ireland's cinema to Los Angeles. A chance to discover incredible new voices in Irish filmmaking and to celebrate the power of Irish storytelling.”LOS ANGELES, CA, USA, March 11, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Irish Film Festival Los Angeles Takes Over St. Patrick's Day Weekend! Celebrate the best of Irish cinema with award-winning films, documentaries, and shorts. - March 16&17th at Laemmle Monica Film Center Santa Monica
— Matthew Nevin - Festival Director
A weekend of cinematic storytelling this St. Patrick's Day weekend at The Irish Film Festival Los Angeles. This festival showcases contemporary Irish filmmaking, offering audiences a unique opportunity to experience Ireland's culture and stories on the big screen.
Special Guests: Irish Minister Of State Thomas Byrne And Consul General Of Ireland Marcella Smyth
This two-day festival, held at Laemmle Monica Film Center, is a journey into Ireland's rich storytelling tradition, featuring an impressive lineup of 8 feature films—including critically acclaimed titles and innovative works by emerging talent. The festival shines a spotlight on the range of voices in the industry including award winning documentaries, authored experimental film and an Irish language feature film. These Award Winning films include TARRAC, One Night in Millsreet, In the Shadow of Beirut, Apocalypse Clown, Double Blind, Verdigris and many more!
Additionally 3 curated short film screenings that present 23 short films by exciting Irish filmmakers, highlighting 9 female directors and 11 female writers, 2 Irish language shorts, enchanting animation shorts, 2 experimental shorts and a selection of short documentaries.
The festival's curated lineup features a diverse selection of award-winning feature films, thought-provoking documentaries, and captivating short films.
Beyond the screenings, The Irish Film Festival Los Angeles fosters a sense of community, with filmmaker Q&As, panel discussions, and lively networking events. It's the perfect way to connect with fellow film enthusiasts and celebrate Irish heritage during a festive weekend.
"We're thrilled to bring a taste of Ireland's dynamic cinema and storytelling to Los Angeles," says Matthew Nevin Festival Director & Executive Director of CIACLA, he continues “From riveting dramas and laugh-out-loud comedies to experimental films and whimsical animations, The Irish Film Festival Los Angeles is a testament to the creativity, passion, and vision of Ireland's filmmakers, inviting audiences to explore new stories and celebrate the art of cinema. With Irish film continuously making waves on the international scene, we are both proud and excited to amplify these voices, championing new stories and the artists behind them. Join us for a memorable exploration of Irish cinema!”
Festival Dates: 16-17th March 2024
Location: Laemmle Monica Film Center, 1332 2nd St, Santa Monica, CA 90401
Website: www.ciacla.com/film
Filmmakers/Actors/Special Guests Attending The Festival Include:
Special Guests: Irish Minister Of State Thomas Byrne And Consul General Of Ireland Marcella Smyth, Steven Davenport of Screen Ireland.
March 16th: New Voices: Tom Jorgensen, Aoife Corry, Ella Marie Carmen | The Disembodied Adventures Of Alice: Clea Van Der Grijn Ciaran Carty, Senna O Hara | Women In Film & Tv Panel: Kirsten Sheridan, Patricia Kelly, Cléa Van Der Grijn, Cassidy Harrison | Tarrac: Kate Finegan | The Futures: Gavin Kelly, Cassidy C Harrison, Eric Fernandez | One Night In Millstreet: Morgan Bushe
March 17th: Irish Contemporaries: Johnny O'Callagahn, Jenn McGuirk, Arron Cobbs, Rian Sheehy Kelly, Matthew Nevin | Verdigris: Patricia Kelly | Irish In Los Angeles Panel: Alan Smyth , Sonya Macari, Kevin Ryan & Johnny O'Callaghan | Apocalypse Clown: George Kane , James Dean, Shane O'brien, Natalie Palamides, Polyanna Mcintosh, Morgan Bushe
About The Irish Film Festival Los Angeles: The Irish Film Festival Los Angeles is a run by CIACLA Contemporary Irish Arts center Los Angeles – a non profit 501c3 organization dedicated to showcasing the best of Irish cinema and fostering cultural exchange between Ireland and Los Angeles.
Kindly Supported by Government of Ireland Emigrant Support Programme, Screen Ireland, ELMA, TG4, MART Gallery & Studios, LA County Arts & Culture & Creative Recovery LA, The Irish Film Institute’s IFI International programme in connection with Culture Ireland and Arts Council Ireland.
Matthew Nevin
CIACLA
+1 310-594-5094
email us here
Visit us on social media:
Instagram
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
Other