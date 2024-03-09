Car rental service in high demand after Tết

HÀ NỘI, VIETNAM, March 9 - Car rental services are in high demand despite climbing price due to the increasing demand for spring travel after the Lunar New Year (Tết).

According to a survey among car rental units in Hà Nội, car rental services with drivers in Hà Nội have risen from the first days of March.

Phạm Minh, an owner of a car rental agency in Hà Nội, told the Vietnam News Agency that all of his cars had been running on a full schedule, without day-offs after Tết.

"The demand for renting cars from people going out, going to pagodas, and travelling in Spring has increased, especially on weekends. Although the price has surged by VNĐ300,000 (US$12.5) one way compared to normal days, the number of passengers booking trips is still very high," said Minh.

Not only are small five-seat and seven-seat cars popular, but 16-seat, 30-seat and 45-seat vehicles to serve corporate and family groups are also chosen by many people.

Currently in Hà Nội, car rental prices for four-seat cars such as VinFast Fadil, Hyundai i10, Toyota Vios, Mazda3 on weekdays range from VNĐ600,000 - 800,000 per day, and can increase to VNĐ900,000 - 1 million per day on weekends.

Seven-seat cars such as Mitsubishi Xpander, XL7, Toyota Innova, Fortuner cost more, from VNĐ1.2-1.5 million. For cars with 16 seats or more, the lowest price is about VNĐ2 million per day for self-driving, or the price will be negotiable if rented with drivers.

As for 45-seat vehicles, many rental businesses are fully booked until the end of the first lunar month. Therefore, if there is a place that still has these vehicles for rent, the price is doubled, up to VNĐ7 - 8 million per day.

Previously, renting self-driving cars was a trend to be comfortable and avoid depending on the driver, but now renting cars with drivers is chosen by most families and groups.

“Previously, we would choose to rent self-driving cars for comfort and to reduce costs. But nowadays, when alcohol concentration control is very strict, we switch to rent cars with drivers,” said Nguyễn Anh Tú, a customer in Hà Nội. VNS