Arrest Made in a Fatal Shooting in Northeast

Detectives from the Metropolitan Police Department's Homicide Branch announce an arrest in a fatal shooting of a man in Northeast.

On Friday, March 8, 2024, at approximately 12:09 p.m., Fifth District officers responded to a report of the sounds of gunshots in the 1200 block of Mount Olivet Road, Northeast. Upon arrival, officers found a man who had been shot. He was pronounced dead on the scene.

The decedent has been identified as 46-year-old Jimmy Thomas Jr, of Northeast, DC.

As a result of the detectives’ investigation, on Friday, March 8, 2024, 27-year-old Damon Clark, of Northeast, DC, was arrested and charged with Second Degree Murder while Armed.

CCN: 24035605

