Alliance for Vietnam's Democracy Organizes Asia Forum as Lead-up to the Third Summit for Democracy

Summit for Democracy 2024

Alliance for Vietnam's Democracy will organize a hybrid Asia Forum on March 14, 2024, in Seoul, South Korea as a lead-up to the Third Summit for Democracy.

This forum is poised to be a cornerstone event in the Asian democratic landscape.” — Global Democracy Coalition

WASHINGTON, DC, UNITED STATES, March 9, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- As a pivotal platform in the lead-up to the Third Summit for Democracy, an Asia Forum will be organized on March 14, 2024, in Seoul, South Korea, both in person and online. According to the Global Democracy Coalition, this forum epitomizes Asia’s commitment to democratic values and is poised to be a cornerstone event.

The forum includes two panels, one on “Asia’s Democratic Landscapes: Navigating Challenges and Embracing Opportunities” and another on “Narratives and Strategies for Democracy in Asia.” As a dedicated platform for Asian democratic leaders to engage in dialogue and exchange perspectives on democracy, the Asia Forum boasts a list of notable speakers and panelists from Taiwan, Cambodia, the Philippines, India, South Korea, Thailand, Australia, and Vietnam.

The program promises a substantive discussion of the regional perspectives on democracy, exploring opportunities, challenges, and future directions for democratic governance in Asia. The forum’s agenda is multifaceted, aiming to facilitate active participation among Asia’s pro-democracy organizations, policymakers, and advocates while also examining the broader global context.

As the organizer of the event, the Alliance for Vietnam’s Democracy was formed in the Summer of 2021, after a national referendum of 1.2 million Vietnamese people. The Alliance is composed of a large network of pro-democracy organizations in Vietnam and from around the world. Its coalition aims to advance democracy in Vietnam and the rest of Asia.

The Summit for Democracy is the largest international gathering of governments and nongovernment stakeholders dedicated to promoting democratic renewal and combating authoritarianism. With leaders of more than 110 free countries expected to attend, this year’s Summit will be from March 18 to 20, 2024, and hosted by the Government of South Korea.