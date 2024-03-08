Utah Solicitor General Melissa Holyoak Confirmed to Fill Republican Slot at the Federal Trade Commission

March 8, 2024

SALT LAKE CITY – On Thursday evening, Utah Solicitor General Melissa Holyoak was confirmed by the U.S. Senate as one of two nominees to fill Republican slots at the Federal Trade Commission.

Solicitor General Holyoak is a distinguished member of Attorney General Reyes’ senior staff, overseeing Utah’s constitutional and special litigation matters. She leads the office’s appellate, constitutional defense, and antitrust divisions. In addition, she has been an integral leader in many multi-state lawsuits in state and federal courts around the country. SG Holyoak previously served as president and general counsel of Hamilton Lincoln Law Institute and was one of the successful petitioners in the 2019 Supreme Court Case Frank v. Gaos.

Solicitor General Holyoak reacted to her confirmation by stating the following: “I am honored to have been confirmed to serve on the Federal Trade Commission, and I am thankful to the U.S. Senators who placed their trust in me. Congratulations to my fellow nominees Andrew Ferguson and Commissioner Rebecca Slaughter. I look forward to protecting consumers and serving my country alongside my future colleagues.”

Utah Attorney General Sean D. Reyes stated, “I am thrilled for Melissa and her family. The state loses an incredible Solicitor General, but America gains a tremendous lawyer, leader and public servant. Her service will be historic for Utah and she will bring valuable experience and more balance to the FTC.”

Chief of Staff Ric Cantrell said of the confirmation “Melissa Holyoak is a force of nature. Most Utahns will never realize the battles she fought on their behalf – to protect families, guard the free market and defend individual liberty. Her influence was profound and she led her teams with candlepower and charisma that is truly remarkable. We wish her the best at the FTC.”

In the coming weeks, Deputy Solicitor General Christopher Bates will also be moving to an exceptional opportunity with a prominent Salt Lake firm, while Deputy Solicitor General Stanford Purser will serve as Acting Solicitor General.

The White House announced SG Holyoak’s nomination to serve as a Commissioner of the FTC in July 2023. She has served in the Utah AG’s Office since September 2020.