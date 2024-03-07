Submit Release
News Search

There were 134 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 421,041 in the last 365 days.

Governor Abbott Appoints Alexander To 393rd Judicial District Court

TEXAS, March 7 - March 7, 2024 | Austin, Texas | Appointment

Governor Greg Abbott has appointed Karen Alexander to the 393rd Judicial District in Denton County for a term set to expire on December 31, 2024, or until her successor shall be duly elected and qualified.

Karen Alexander of Ponder is managing partner and owner of Alexander & Associates and is a prosecutor for the Town of Ponder. She is a founding attorney of the Denton County Family Drug Court and serves as a court appointed attorney for children and parents in child protective service cases. She is a member of the State Bar of Texas, member and former director of the Denton County Bar Association, and former president of the Denton County Criminal Defense Lawyers Association. Additionally, she is a former member of the Texas District & County Attorneys Association, National District Attorney Association, and the College of the State Bar of Texas. She is a member and volunteer of Ponder Baptist Church and former volunteer for Highland Village Area Baseball and Softball Association and Champion Cheer All Stars. Karen Alexander received a Bachelor of Arts from Baylor University and a Juris Doctor from Baylor University School of Law.

You just read:

Governor Abbott Appoints Alexander To 393rd Judicial District Court

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more