Governor Abbott Appoints Alexander To 393rd Judicial District Court

TEXAS, March 7 - March 7, 2024 | Austin, Texas | Appointment

Governor Greg Abbott has appointed Karen Alexander to the 393rd Judicial District in Denton County for a term set to expire on December 31, 2024, or until her successor shall be duly elected and qualified.

Karen Alexander of Ponder is managing partner and owner of Alexander & Associates and is a prosecutor for the Town of Ponder. She is a founding attorney of the Denton County Family Drug Court and serves as a court appointed attorney for children and parents in child protective service cases. She is a member of the State Bar of Texas, member and former director of the Denton County Bar Association, and former president of the Denton County Criminal Defense Lawyers Association. Additionally, she is a former member of the Texas District & County Attorneys Association, National District Attorney Association, and the College of the State Bar of Texas. She is a member and volunteer of Ponder Baptist Church and former volunteer for Highland Village Area Baseball and Softball Association and Champion Cheer All Stars. Karen Alexander received a Bachelor of Arts from Baylor University and a Juris Doctor from Baylor University School of Law.