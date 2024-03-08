Funding To Support Healthcare Recruitment, Retention in Pictou County

CANADA, March 8 - A new website, monthly events and radio promotions about community activities are some of the proposed projects to welcome healthcare workers and their families to Pictou County. The projects are designed to address barriers and foster a sense of community.

Two organizations that focus on team building and newcomer settlement projects will receive funding for those activities and more through the Office of Healthcare Professionals Recruitment (OHPR) Community Fund.

“Our communities know best how to promote themselves and connect successfully with new healthcare workers and their families to help them settle,” said Premier Tim Houston. “These Community Fund projects offer a variety of creative ways Pictou County is embracing healthcare newcomers and letting them know they’re valued here.”

The two organizations, their projects and funding amounts are:

Healthy Pictou County —$86,699 to create a new strategic five-year plan, redesign its website, host regular “New to the Crew” monthly socials for healthcare workers and their families, and plan social events featuring local musicians.

Pictou County Partnership —$54,097 to create welcoming community radio spots to share local activities and event news for newcomers, and to add welcome kits and other support materials to the settlement resource library.

In total, 30 organizations across the province will receive support through the OHPR Community Fund this year. More details will be announced in the coming weeks.

The fund, established in 2022, is an action item in Action for Health, the government’s plan to improve healthcare. It supports community healthcare recruitment and retention initiatives organized by local non-profit organizations, charity community groups, cultural organizations, member-based organizations and boards, municipalities and chambers of commerce.