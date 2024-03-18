ResProp Management Welcomes ShoreView Apartments in Bradenton, Florida
BRADENTON, FL, UNITED STATES, March 18, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- ResProp Management is now providing full-service property management for the beautiful ShoreView Apartments, located south of St. Petersburg in Bradenton, Florida. This resort-like property is located on the South bank of the Manatee River, providing residents with scenic views and close proximity to the water.
Luxury offerings from wine fridges, quartz countertops, stainless steel appliances, and glass top stoves, just to name a few
Built in 2021, ShoreView is a brand-new property. Residents have their choice of one, two, and three bedroom floor plans, ranging from 760 to 1,416 square feet. Each unit is full of modern touches, from the open-floor layout to the glass-top stoves. Life at Shoreview includes unique amenities like a dog-washing station, outdoor lounge with a firepit, heated pool, electric car-charging stations, and direct Bradenton Riverwalk access. On-site maintenance, valet trash, and elevators make life a little easier in this gated community.
The picturesque property is located on the Manatee River, a 36-mile-long river that drains into the Gulf of Mexico. Residents can stroll over to the River Walk, a large park with playgrounds, an amphitheater, and scenic views. The property is near many beach access points, and activities like sand volleyball are easy to find. Residents will enjoy Bradenton’s Red Barn Flea Market, a large venue with food courts, plaza shops, and local farmers markets. Families can also take advantage of the nearby Bishop Museum of Science and Nature, which includes a planetarium with light shows and an aquarium with live manatees.
“ShoreView residents will appreciate the high-end interior finishes, resort style amenities and enjoy a run or stroll on the River Walk on Manatee River located directly behind ShoreView. This property is a great addition to the Equity Yield Group’s portfolio” states Connor Mitchell, Gulf Coast of Florida Regional Manager.
Resprop Management is proud to add ShoreView Apartments to their impressive Florida portfolio. The ResProp Management team is excited to contribute to the development of Brandenton with quality management of this new, beautiful property. “We are grateful for another opportunity to work together with Equity Yield Group on ShoreView Apartments, now stewarding four of their assets in Florida. We look forward to complementing the already-high resident experience that this exceptional waterfront community offers residents.” states Luke Leins, SVP of Business Development.
About Equity Yield Group:
Equity Yield Group focuses on the acquisition of A-and-B-class Multifamily Assets in well-located markets with strong economic indicators. By identifying value-add opportunities within each project, the EYG team is able to increase the value of an asset through interior/exterior renovations and improving operational inefficiencies.
About ResProp Management:
Since 2010, ResProp has managed over 18,000 apartment homes throughout Florida, Texas, Arizona, Colorado, and Alabama. ResProp aims to be the premier service provider to property owners and residents of residential real estate. Headquartered in Austin TX, the company provides expert in-house consulting in a variety of key marketing arenas, including property acquisition and management, business development, asset management, financing, and construction management.
