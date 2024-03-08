Submit Release
MEMORANDUM: Flags at Half-Staff in Honor of Former Representative Betty Holzendorf

MEMORANDUM

 

 

TO:                Brian Fienemann, Director of Real Estate Management and

Development

Ronald Salem, President of City Council, City of Jacksonville

Donna Deegan, Mayor, City of Jacksonville

 

FROM:          Governor Ron DeSantis

 

DATE:           Friday, March 8, 2024

 

RE:              Flags at Half-Staff in Honor of Former Representative

Betty Holzendorf

 

On February 29, 2024, Former Representative Betty Holzendorf passed away at the age of 84. Holzendorf represented House District 16 from 1988 to 1992 in the Florida House of Representatives. After her tenure in the House, she represented District 2 in the Florida Senate from 1992 to 2002. Following her time as an elected official, Representative Holzendorf continued her dedication to public service and improving her community.

As a mark of respect, I hereby direct the flags of the United States and the State of Florida to be flown at half-staff at the Duval County Courthouse in Jacksonville, Florida, the City Hall of Jacksonville, Florida, and at the State Capitol in Tallahassee, Florida, from sunrise to sunset on Monday, March 11, 2024.

###

