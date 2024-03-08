Governor Ron DeSantis Reappoints Rodney Barreto to the Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. — Today, Governor Ron DeSantis announced the reappointment of Rodney Barreto to the Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission.

Rodney Barreto

Barreto is the President and Chief Executive Officer of the Barreto Group, Inc. Active in his community, he is a member of the Guy Harvey Ocean Foundation, the Florida Highway Patrol Advisory Council, the Florida Council of 100, and the Bonefish and Tarpon Trust. Barreto earned his associate degree from Miami Dade College and his bachelor’s degree in professional studies from Barry University.

This appointment is subject to confirmation by the Florida Senate.

