Governor Ron DeSantis Appoints Two to the State Retirement Commission

TALLAHASSEE, Fla.—Today, Governor Ron DeSantis announced the appointment of James Percival and the reappointment of Diana Taub to the State Retirement Commission. 

 

James Percival

Percival, of Tallahassee, is the Chief of Staff for Florida Attorney General Ashley Moody. He currently serves as a Commissioner for the First District Court of Appeal Judicial Nominating Commission and previously served as the Deputy Attorney General of Legal Policy and Chief Deputy Solicitor General for the State of Florida. Percival earned his bachelor’s degree from the University of California, Santa Barbara and his juris doctor from the University of Virginia.

 

Diana Taub

Taub, of Pembroke Pines, is a Consultant. Active in her community, she is a member of the Florida Association of School Administrators and the National Association of Secondary School Administrators and previously served as a member of the Association for Supervision and Curriculum. Taub earned her bachelor’s degree from Pratt Institute and her master’s degree from Nova Southeastern University.

These appointments are subject to confirmation by the Florida Senate.

 

###

