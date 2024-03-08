Submit Release
Former Union County Resident Indicted for Tax Evasion

 MAYNARDVILLE, Tenn. - The Special Investigations Section of the Tennessee Department of Revenue conducted the investigation that led to the indictment of Phillip Jeremy Carter for two counts of tax evasion. Carter was booked into the Union County Jail on Thursday.  Bail was set at $10,000.

On March 1, a Union County Grand Jury indicted Carter on two felony counts of tax evasion.  The indictments allege Carter provided false and fraudulent information to the Union County Clerk’s Office regarding his registration of two boats.

“The Department of Revenue promotes voluntary taxpayer compliance by educating taxpayers, aggressively pursuing criminal sanctions and demanding accountability when taxpayers engage in fraudulent activity," Revenue Commissioner David Gerregano said. "These indictments underscore the department's ongoing efforts to enforce Tennessee's tax laws."

If convicted, Carter could be sentenced to a maximum of two years in the state penitentiary for each count and fined up to $3,000.

The department is pursuing this criminal case in cooperation with District Attorney Jared Effler’s Office. Citizens who suspect violations of Tennessee's revenue laws should call the toll-free tax fraud hot line at (800) FRAUDTX (372-8389). 

The Department of Revenue is responsible for the administration of state tax laws and motor vehicle title and registration laws and the collection of taxes and fees associated with those laws.  The department collects around 87 percent of total state revenue. During the 2023 fiscal year, it collected nearly $22 billion in state taxes and fees and more than $4.7 billion in taxes and fees for local governments.

###

