"Brother Honors Legacy of Three-Year-Old Josie Through Powerful Documentary"

We sign up knowing that there’s going to be things that you can't unsee, can’t unsmell, can’t untouch, can‘t unfeel. ... It takes a heroic effort to kind of do these things.”
— Capt. Robert Appleton of New York State Troopers
RENSSELAER, NEW YORK, UNITED STATES, March 8, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Jyquan Stewart, a native of Rensselaer, New York, is on a mission to honor the legacy of his late sister, Josie, through a short documentary film titled "Justice For Josie." The film, which focuses on the life of Josie and her impact on the community, aims to shed light on the importance of remembering her as a part of National African American History.

Josie was a cute and innocent three-year-old child who captured the hearts of many in her short life. Her brother, Jyquan, remembers her as a vibrant and loving child who brought joy to everyone around her. Tragically, Josie's life was cut short due to a senseless act of violence. However, Jyquan believes that her legacy should not be forgotten and that her story deserves to be shared with the world.

Through "Justice For Josie," Jyquan hopes to not only honor his sister's memory but also raise awareness that those who commit crimes like these should be getting the death penalty. And impact of violence on young lives. It delves into the importance of recognizing and preserving the history of African Americans, especially children that murdered in a homicide.

Jyquan's goal is to have "Justice For Josie" recognized as a part of National African American History, ensuring that his sister's story is never forgotten. He hopes that the film will inspire NYS to bring back the Death Penalty. "Justice For Josie" is a powerful reminder of the impact that one life can have and the importance of preserving the legacies of those who are no longer with us.

The documentary is set to be released in the coming months, and Jyquan is determined to share Josie's story with as many people as possible. He plans to submit it to film festivals around the world , Josie's legacy will live on and continue to inspire future generations. For more information on "Justice For Josie" and how you can support this project, please visit Jyquan's website or social media pages.

