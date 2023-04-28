Go Fund Me Campaign for The Memorial of Catherine Stewart
Jy'Quan Raising Funds for self published book.TROY, NEW YORK, UNITED STATES, April 28, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Jy’Quan Arnay Stewart the author of The Memorial of Catherine Stewart is raising funds through Go Fund Me to promote his book that he self-published using Xulon Press.
This book is a memoir of his grandmother. "The memorial of Catherine Stewart is a personal memoir published by Xulon Press about the legacy of Catherine Stewart and how her life influenced her grandson Jy'Quan Stewart to leave an example of what Godliness is and why we should leave a Godly Legacy. We live in a generation where preachers and deacons claim to be men and women of God. They live and act just like the world and do not know what it means to be born again. Every born-again believer is called to fight the good fight of faith and run the race. Before Catherine died, she passed the baton on to Jy'Quan now he had to finish well, fighting for the faith.
Have You Finished Your Course? "Sold on Barnes & Nobles, Amazon, and more, the biography explores the life of Catherine Stewart.
We are currently looking for donations to fund this project and take it to the next level. The small donation would be the greatest blessing. I want my grandmother's legacy honored for generations to come.Jy'Quan will use Go Fund funds to pay off all distribution and marketing on the memoir.
https://gofund.me/55ce2ee6
https://www.amazon.com/gp/aw/d/1662871945/ref=tmm_pap_swatch_0?ie=UTF8&qid=1682676352&sr=8-1
https://xulonpress.com/bookstore/bookdetail.php?PB_ISBN=9781662871948&HC_ISBN=
Jy'Quan Arnay Stewart
+1 518-776-7904
jyquanstewart699@gmail.com
