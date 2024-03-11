Censinet to Recognize Cybersecurity Transparent Healthcare Organizations at HIMSS 2024
Company to Present Summary Findings from 2024 Benchmarking Study and Lead Discussions on Strengthening Resiliency to Third-Party Risk
As third-party vendors face intensifying scrutiny going forward, Censinet is proud to recognize twelve new Cybersecurity Transparent organizations at HIMSS this year”ORLANDO, FLORIDA, UNITED STATES OF AMERICA, March 11, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Censinet, the leading provider of healthcare risk management solutions, today announced at HIMSS 2024 the presentation of awards to 12 healthcare organizations designated Cybersecurity Transparent and the presentation of summary findings from the 2024 Benchmarking Study. Censinet representatives and customers will be available at booth #1601 in the Cybersecurity Pavilion on March 11-14 at HIMSS 2024 to discuss the 2024 Benchmarking Study and how to improve organizational and industry-wide cyber resiliency in the wake of the industry’s largest third-party breach. Chris Logan, SVP and Chief Security Officer, will present summary findings from the 2024 Benchmarking Study on Tuesday, March 12 at 4:15pm ET in the Cybersecurity Command Center, Theater A – click here for more information.
— Ed Gaudet, CEO and Founder of Censinet
“With the most significant healthcare third-party breach in history still rippling through the industry – affecting millions of people and jeopardizing the financial wellness of thousands of providers – strengthening cyber resiliency across the health sector has never been more critical,” said Ed Gaudet, CEO and Founder of Censinet. “As third-party vendors face intensifying scrutiny going forward, Censinet is proud to recognize twelve new Cybersecurity Transparent organizations at HIMSS this year who have taken a vital first step towards demonstrating their ongoing commitment to improving cyber preparedness to protect patient data, safety, and care operations.”
Censinet Cybersecurity Transparent
Censinet will present awards to 12 healthcare organizations designated Cybersecurity Transparent at HIMSS 2024 to recognize these organizations’ ongoing commitment to improving cyber preparedness and maturity.
The Cybersecurity Transparent awardees are (in alphabetical order):
● AGFA Healthcare
● BD
● CipherHealth
● Experian Health
● GE Healthcare
● IatricSystems
● KLAS Research
● Luma Health
● Merative
● Qvera
● Securitas Healthcare
● Strata
2024 Healthcare Cybersecurity Benchmarking Study
With 58 healthcare organizations participating in the 2024 Healthcare Cybersecurity Benchmarking Study, the findings update and expand upon the comprehensive set of peer benchmarks established in the landmark 2023 Benchmarking Study. The Benchmarking Study is the industry’s first collaborative initiative to establish robust, objective, and actionable benchmarks across the NIST Cybersecurity Framework (CSF), 405(d) Health Industry Cybersecurity Practices (HICP), and key organizational and cybersecurity program metrics. The 2024 Benchmarking Study Executive Summary can be downloaded now on the Censinet website here.
In addition, Censinet representatives will be demonstrating new product innovations and enhancements in Censinet RiskOpsTM, the Company’s flagship offering, at booth #1601 throughout the event. Healthcare organizations interested in learning more about Cybersecurity Transparent, the Benchmarking Study, and managing third-party risk should visit booth #1601 at HIMSS 2024 or contact info@censinet.com.
About Censinet
Censinet®, based in Boston, MA, takes the risk out of healthcare with Censinet RiskOps, the industry’s first and only cloud-based risk exchange of healthcare organizations working together to manage and mitigate cyber risk. Purpose-built for healthcare, Censinet RiskOpsTM delivers total automation across all third party and enterprise risk management workflows and best practices. Censinet transforms cyber risk management by leveraging network scale and efficiencies, providing actionable insight, and improving overall operational effectiveness while eliminating risks to patient safety, data, and care delivery. Censinet is an American Hospital Association (AHA) Preferred Cybersecurity Provider. Find out more about Censinet and its RiskOps platform at censinet.com.
Briana McGann
Censinet
+1 781-328-4118
email us here
Visit us on social media:
LinkedIn