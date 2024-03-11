RealSeq Biosciences Secures Additional Funding to Advance RNA Technologies for Biomarker Discovery and Liquid Biopsy
Successful closure of extended seed round on March 1, 2024SANTA CRUZ, CA, USA, March 11, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- RealSeq Biosciences, Inc., a leading biotechnology company focused on RNA-based diagnostics, announced today the successful closure of their extended seed round on March 1, 2024. The round was led by new investors Charleston Angel Partners, Santa Clara Ventures, and Santa Cruz Ventures, with continued support from earlier investors. The additional funds will be used to accelerate development of RealSeq's Ribomarker platform for biomarker discovery and liquid biopsy program development.
RealSeq's innovative RNA technologies have the potential to revolutionize the field of biomarker discovery and liquid biopsy. With the Ribomarkerplatform, RealSeq has discovered a way to profile complete transcriptomics from liquid biopsies by analyzing RNA fragments. Ribomarkerscan provide valuable insights into disease progression and treatment response with potential to greatly improve patient outcomes and reduce healthcare costs. With the new funding, RealSeq plans to expand their team and further develop their technologies to bring them to market.
"We are thrilled to have the support of Charleston Angel Partners, Santa Clara Ventures, and Santa Cruz Ventures, as well as our existing investors, as we continue to advance our RNA technologies," said Dr. Sergio Barberan-Soler, CEO of RealSeq Biosciences. "This additional funding allows us to accelerate our research and development and bring our innovative Ribomarker platform to the market faster. We are confident that our transcriptomic analysis technologies will have a significant impact on the field of biomarker discovery and liquid biopsy, and ultimately improve patient outcomes."
“Identifying investment opportunities in innovative companies which are attempting to alter the landscape within their respective industries is the goal of our member driven organization,” said Brian Walton of Charleston Angel Partners. “RealSeq Biosciences is truly at the intersection of offering investors the potential for significant value creation while at the same time funding the development of a game changing technology.”
“We believe in the transformative power of RealSeq’s RNA-based diagnostics to revolutionize healthcare. Our decision to invest reflects our confidence in their technology’s potential to dramatically improve early disease detection and patient outcomes, marking a significant step forward in precision medicine,” said Alexi Sevastopoulos, a GP at Santa Cruz Ventures.
RealSeq Biosciences, Inc. is a privately held biotechnology company based in Santa Cruz, CA. The company is dedicated to developing cutting-edge RNA technologies for biomarker discovery and liquid biopsy programs. With the successful closure of their extended seed round, RealSeq is well-positioned to continue their mission of improving patient outcomes through innovative RNA-based solutions. For more information, please visit https://www.realseqbiosciences.com.
Established in 2004, Charleston Angel Partners is the area’s longest-tenured and most established angel investment group. Our mission is to empower entrepreneurs and drive innovation in Charleston and beyond. We believe that behind every groundbreaking idea is the potential to change the world, and we're here to provide the capital, expertise, and support needed to turn those ideas into reality. https://www.chapsc.com/
Santa Cruz Ventures is the leading investment firm rooted in Santa Cruz, CA, dedicated to fueling the growth of innovative startups. By providing capital, mentorship, and strategic support, they aim to nurture disruptive technologies and visionary entrepreneurs who have the potential to make significant impacts in their respective fields and the broader market. https://santacruzventures.com
