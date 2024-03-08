Submit Release
Navy Announces CMV-22 Return to Flight Status

The Navy is implementing a deliberate, multi-phased, conditions-based approach that will prioritize safety during the CMV-22 return to flight. Starting immediately, Fleet Logistics Multi-Mission (VRM) Wing will oversee a comprehensive plan that includes enhanced maintenance checks and tailored training to renew aircrew currency and unit readiness.

The Navy has confidence in the analysis by NAVAIR as the Airworthiness Certification Authority for the V-22 program, and the engineering analysis driving the return to flight decision. Commander, Naval Air Forces remains in close collaboration with key senior leaders across three services, and continue to work to ensure our pilots and aircrew can fly and operate safely.

For more information contact CNAF Public Affairs: Cmdr. Beth Teach, beth.a.teach.mil@us.navy.mil

