Franchise Market Research Firm, Franchise Business Review, Announces the Top Franchises for Women in 2024
FBR Releases Top Franchises for Women in 2024 - Top franchise opportunities based on feedback from 8,500 female franchisees from 350 leading franchise brands.PORTSMOUTH, NEW HAMPSHIRE, UNITED STATES, March 8, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Independent franchise research firm Franchise Business Review (FBR) has just released its 2024 list of the Top Franchises for Women. This highly anticipated list recognizes the best franchise opportunities available for female entrepreneurs based on the feedback and ratings from 8,500 female franchise owners in 350 leading franchise systems. The 100 award-winning franchises recognized on this year’s awards list exceed the industry benchmarks for overall franchisee satisfaction.
FBR’s Research Data Reveals:
The average annual income for female franchisees is $92,000.
30% of female franchise owners generate over $1M annually.
89% of female franchisees said they enjoy being part of their organization.
88% said they enjoy operating their franchise business.
85% respect the leadership of their franchise brand.
33% of female franchise owners are multi-unit franchise owners.
In its annual industry survey, Franchise Business Review asks 33 benchmark questions about owner satisfaction, culture, diversity, leadership, training, support, work-life balance, day-to-day operations, and profitability to understand franchisees' experiences and perspectives. This data determines a Franchisee Satisfaction Index (FSI) score, the industry standard by which the health of any franchise company is measured and tracked over time.
“Franchising is a fantastic business opportunity with less risk than starting an independent business from scratch,” said Eric Stites, founder and CEO of Franchise Business Review. “Still, no business venture is guaranteed. We survey thousands of franchise owners yearly to empower potential buyers with the franchise reviews, data, and owner insights they need to make informed investment decisions.”
To see the complete list of 2024 Top Franchises for Women, go to: https://franchisebusinessreview.com/lists/top-franchises-for-women/
Franchisors interested in qualifying for a Franchisee Satisfaction Award should visit https://tour.franchisebusinessreview.com/awards/.
About Franchise Business Review
Franchise Business Review (FBR) is a leading market research firm serving the North American franchise sector. The company’s data-based insights, ratings, and reviews help potential franchise buyers make better-informed decisions, and franchise brands achieve their performance objectives. Since 2005, FBR has surveyed hundreds of thousands of franchise owners at over 1,200 brands to benchmark franchisee and employee satisfaction and engagement. FBR publishes its free industry reports and insights on its website (http://www.FranchiseBusinessReview.com) and in the FBR Franchise Buyer’s Guides (https://franchisebusinessreview.com/page/publications/).
Stacy Richards
Franchise Business Review
+1 866-397-6680
email us here
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
YouTube