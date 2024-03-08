Submit Release
Is politically divisive language getting worse?

Politics is not for the faint hearted, but it feels like we’re witnessing an outbreak of increasingly divisive language. Lee Anderson has been suspended as a Conservative MP. Suella Braverman’s interventions divide opinion. The Labour Party – no stranger to running into controversy over its politicians or party members – has endured a particularly difficult time in the build-up to the Rochdale by-election. So what’s going wrong? Why are politicians choosing to use this type of language? Do political parties have any power to stop them? Or will things only get worse in a general election year?

Tim Bale, Professor of Politics at London’s Queen Mary University, joins Dr Hannah White and Paul Johnson for an Expert Factor deep dive into the increasingly fraught political landscape.

