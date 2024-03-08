Common Errors to Avoid when Filing Form PTE – Tax News You Can Use

Pass-Through Entity Tax (PTET) Reporting

Page 1. PTET is an election and not required to file a Form PTE. We have received reports of some software requiring the election and have communicated the need to rectify this issue. If your software is requiring you to make a PTET election, Resident PTET election, or both, please contact your vendor representative.

PTET Elections on the Schedule K-1. If you make a PTET election or a resident PTET election on page 1, you must also mark those boxes on the affected owners’ Schedules K-1.

PTET Authorized Representative. If you are a pass-through entity making an election to pay pass-through entity tax, remember to designate an authorized representative to make the pass-through entity election on Flow-Through Payments Schedule, Part III. You are required to designate an authorized representative who can discuss the election with the department.

PTET Credit Calculation. If a loss is reported on Schedule K-1, Part 4, line 14, an amount shouldn’t generate in Part 5, line 1. Please check this line to ensure it is calculating correctly before submitting your return.

Form PT-AGR. Form PT-AGR is not required to make a PTET election. However, some software vendors insist that it be attached to the Form PTE. If your software vendor is requiring you to attach a Form PT-AGR, you can attach a previously submitted PT-AGR or a statement. Note that any new Form PT-AGR must be filed separately from the Form PTE.

Schedule K-1

Special Allocations. Special allocations must be specified on the Schedule K-1 for partners with a special allocation. Mark the Special Allocation checkbox on the Schedule K-1 for any partner that has a special allocation for income/loss that does not follow the profit/loss percentage.

Part 4, Line 14 Calculation. We have seen several returns that do not correctly report the distributive share of income on line 14. This line is the sum of all income (Part 4, lines 1 through 11) and Montana additions, less any Montana subtractions and Part 4, lines 12 and 13. Please ensure this line calculates correctly before submitting your return.