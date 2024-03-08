Submit Release
RE: LANE CLOSURE I-89 SOUTH

State of Vermont

Department of Public Safety

Vermont State Police

Williston Barracks

 

Press Release – Highway / Traffic Notification

 

Both lanes are open for regular traffic on i89 southbound mm75.8 in Richmond.

 

Please drive carefully.

 

Benjamin Dubuque

Emergency Communications Dispatcher I

Williston PSAP

3294 Saint George Rd

Williston, VT 05495

O: 802.878.7111 / F: 802.878.3173

 

 

From: Dubuque, Benjamin via DPS.VSPMedia <dps.vspmedia@list.vermont.gov>
Sent: Friday, March 8, 2024 12:54 PM
To: DPS - Roadway Alert <DPS.RoadwayAlert@vermont.gov>
Subject: LANE CLOSURE I-89 SOUTH

 

State of Vermont

Department of Public Safety

Vermont State Police

Williston Barracks

 

Press Release – Highway / Traffic Notification 

  

One lane is closed on interstate 89 southbound in the area of mile marker 75.8 due to a Motor Vehicle Crash. 

 

This incident is expected to last for FURTHER NOTICE.  Specific details are not yet available, and updates will be provided as appropriate.    

 

Motorists should expect delays in the area or seek alternate routes.   

  

Please drive carefully.

 

Benjamin Dubuque

Emergency Communications Dispatcher I

Williston PSAP

3294 Saint George Rd

Williston, VT 05495

O: 802.878.7111 / F: 802.878.3173

 

