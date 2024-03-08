RE: LANE CLOSURE I-89 SOUTH

State of Vermont

Both lanes are open for regular traffic on i89 southbound mm75.8 in Richmond.

Please drive carefully.

One lane is closed on interstate 89 southbound in the area of mile marker 75.8 due to a Motor Vehicle Crash.

This incident is expected to last for FURTHER NOTICE. Specific details are not yet available, and updates will be provided as appropriate.

Motorists should expect delays in the area or seek alternate routes.

Please drive carefully.

