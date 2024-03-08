RE: LANE CLOSURE I-89 SOUTH
State of Vermont
Department of Public Safety
Vermont State Police
Williston Barracks
Press Release – Highway / Traffic Notification
Both lanes are open for regular traffic on i89 southbound mm75.8 in Richmond.
Please drive carefully.
Benjamin Dubuque
Emergency Communications Dispatcher I
Williston PSAP
3294 Saint George Rd
Williston, VT 05495
O: 802.878.7111 / F: 802.878.3173
From: Dubuque, Benjamin via DPS.VSPMedia <dps.vspmedia@list.vermont.gov>
Sent: Friday, March 8, 2024 12:54 PM
To: DPS - Roadway Alert <DPS.RoadwayAlert@vermont.gov>
Subject: LANE CLOSURE I-89 SOUTH
EXTERNAL SENDER: Do not open attachments or click on links unless you recognize and trust the sender.
State of Vermont
Department of Public Safety
Vermont State Police
Williston Barracks
Press Release – Highway / Traffic Notification
One lane is closed on interstate 89 southbound in the area of mile marker 75.8 due to a Motor Vehicle Crash.
This incident is expected to last for FURTHER NOTICE. Specific details are not yet available, and updates will be provided as appropriate.
Motorists should expect delays in the area or seek alternate routes.
Please drive carefully.
Benjamin Dubuque
Emergency Communications Dispatcher I
Williston PSAP
3294 Saint George Rd
Williston, VT 05495
O: 802.878.7111 / F: 802.878.3173