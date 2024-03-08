Progreso CBP officers apprehend man wanted on felony warrant for multiple sex-related offenses

PROGRESO, Texas – U.S. Customs and Border Protection officers at Progreso/Donna Port of Entry on Thursday apprehended a local man wanted on an outstanding felony warrant for multiple sex-related offenses.

“Our officers continue to maintain strict vigilance at the port and apprehended a local man wanted for multiple sex-related offenses,” said Port Director Walter Weaver, Progreso/Donna Port of Entry. “These types of apprehensions in particular illustrate and validate the important work our officers do every single day to keep our communities safe.”

CBP officers escort a wanted person at a U.S. port of entry.

On Thursday afternoon, March 7, CBP officers at Progreso International Bridge encountered pedestrian Carlos Cantu, 47, a U.S. citizen, and immediately escorted him for secondary inspection following a biographic match to an outstanding felony warrant. During secondary examination, CBP officers utilizing biometric verification and federal law enforcement databases verified his identity and confirmed that he was the subject of an outstanding felony arrest warrant for sexual assault, invasive visual recording and indecent assault issued by McAllen Police Department. CBP officers transported Cantu to Hidalgo County jail for adjudication of the warrant.

The National Crime Information Center is a centralized automated database designed to share information among law enforcement agencies including outstanding warrants for a wide range of offenses. Based on information from NCIC, CBP officers have made previous arrests of individuals wanted for homicide, escape, money laundering, robbery, narcotics distribution, sexual child abuse, fraud, larceny, and military desertion. Criminal charges are merely allegations. Defendants are presumed innocent unless proven guilty in a court of law.

Follow the Director of CBP’s Laredo Field Office on Twitter at @DFOLaredo and also U.S. Customs and Border Protection at @CBPSouthTexas for breaking news, current events, human interest stories and photos.