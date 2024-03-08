CHARLESTON, SOUTH CAROLINA REALTOR® FRANK ARNOLD EARNS HIS MILITARY RELOCATION PROFESSIONAL (MRP) CERTIFICATION
I got my Military Relocation Professional (MRP) Certification because I understand the unique challenges that military members and their families encounter.”CHARLESTON , SOUTH CAROLINA , UNITED STATES, March 8, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Frank Arnold is an intense, brilliant, insightful, commanding, and fascinating realtor at ERA Wilder Realty in Charleston, South Carolina. He is also a highly regarded and respected United States Air Force veteran. His father was in the Air Force and as a child, he lived in Louisiana, Virginia, Turkey, Germany, Mississippi, Georgia, and Hawaii before settling down in Muncie, Indiana.
Frank’s mother was a music teacher, so naturally, he developed a strong interest in music and learned to play the guitar, bass, and saxophone. As a teen, he played in garage bands and later became a professional musician. He says, “Those were some of the greatest times of my life. The music scene was vibrant, and I played with some of the greatest musicians in town!”
Frank decided to join the Air Force in 1979 and was in Security Police. “It was rather uneventful except for my tour at Cairo West Air Base in Egypt which was spectacular. I never imagined myself standing next to the Great Pyramid and the Sphinx. It was astounding. Throughout my world travels, none compared to Egypt.”
After 3 years Frank went to Technical School to become a member of the Tactical Air Control Party (TACP) career field. There he and his teams coordinated and controlled airstrikes for United States Army combat units. He was assigned to Fort Hood Texas. He says, “I got a lot of great training here learning my new job and I was put in charge of a 12-man team attached to the Army’s 6th Calvary Brigade Air Combat. Two years later I PCS’d to Baumholder, Germany where I oversaw a 13-man TACP unit attached to the Army’s 2nd Brigade 8th Infantry Division. This crew worked with tanks and other assorted armored vehicles. We had tons of training and readiness drills. The crew was great, and I understood that every single person is important to our mission. They are putting their lives on the line every day in service to our country and we should never take that for granted.”
In 1988, Frank moved to Sembach Air Base Germany, and worked in the office at 17th Air Force HQ that oversaw all 24 TACP units that were spread across Germany. “I loved the challenges.” He says, “Several years later I personally manhandled the deployment of over 300 Air Force TACP folks and their vehicles and equipment from Germany to Saudi Arabia for Operation Desert Storm. We worked a lot of very long days making that happen. I went to Berlin in 1989 right after they opened the Berlin Wall, so it was a very exciting and historical time to be there.”
Frank returned to the United States and was assigned to Fort Campbell Kentucky to support the 1st Brigade 101st Airborne Division. “My 15-man team provided all facets of Air Support for over 2,000 Army Soldiers. It was a great assignment and I worked with immensely talented people.”
Frank PCS’d in 1993 to Osan Air Base in Korea where he worked at the HQ of 7th Air Operations Group. He provided leadership and oversight to the TACP units in 7th Air Operations Group whose HQ also oversaw all tactical radar and communication units in South Korea. He led a team of 4 members, and they monitored all training and evaluations for the TACP units at several locations.
In 1994 Frank returned to the United States and was assigned to 21st Air Support Operations Squadron (ASOS) at Fort Polk Louisiana as Squadron Operations Superintendent. “I was responsible for supervision, oversight, and all facets of readiness for the TACP’s supporting the Army’s 2nd Calvary Regiment and we were heavily involved in rewriting our role in the regiment’s combat mission since it had been permanently relocated from Germany to Fort Polk and their mission had changed. Higher Air Force Inspection later showed that our squadron excelled in all areas.”
In 1996, Frank retrained to be a First Sergeant, leaving behind the TACP career field permanently. After graduating from the First Sergeant Academy, he was assigned to Langley Air Force Base in Virginia as the First Sergeant for the Air Combat Command Logistics Support Group. ‘Basically, several hundred motivated logisticians and supply folks working headquarters functions.’ The following year Frank was selected to be the First Sergeant for the 71st Fighter Squadron, a very prestigious unit with a rich history. The unit had 18 F-15C fighters and over 325 personnel including pilots and maintenance crews in various skills. In 1998 71st Fighter Squadron won the highly coveted Hughes Award, which is awarded annually to the Air Force’s best Air Superiority Squadron. The 71st is one of only two squadrons in the Air Force to win the award five times. “I deployed to Saudia Arabia twice with the 71st…what a great team!”
In 1999, Frank was assigned to Scott Air Force Base Illinois where he was the First Sergeant for the 375th Medical Group - a large Air Force hospital. There were over 1,000 personnel so he stayed busy with issues of all types.
August 31st 2001, was Frank’s last day on active duty. After 22 years, 5 months, and 3 days of military service, he closed the book and moved forward. Seven years later he got his real estate license. “I truly enjoy working in real estate and I got my Military Relocation Professional (MRP) Certification because I understand the unique challenges that military members and their families encounter. They need to work with someone who has a total understanding of all aspects of the PCS process, the time constraints, and the intricacies of the VA loan.”
Frank’s service areas that surround Joint Base Charleston include Charleston, North Charleston, Summerville, Goose Creek, Hanahan, Ladson, and Monck’s Corner.
