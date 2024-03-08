CBP announces Global Entry enrollment events for conditionally approved applicants in Tampa and Ft. Myers

TAMPA, Fla. —U.S. Customs and Border Protection (CBP) announced today a ten-day Global Entry enrollment event in Tampa and Ft. Myers, starting March 18, for applicants who have been conditionally approved to complete the interview portion for this trusted traveler program.

“The addition of appointments and location enrollment opportunities reflects CBP Area Port of Tampa’s commitment to improving the customer experience as Global Entry continues to attract thousands of new applicants in the West Coast of Florida area and nearby communities,” said Radames A. Torres, Tampa Area Port Director. “We are also happy to be able to provide these added opportunities, which in turn brings visitors to the area and helps boost the local economy.”

All conditionally approved Global Entry applicants can schedule for this event from their Trusted Traveler Portal (TTP) account by selecting the location as “Tampa International Event Space” or “Fort Myers Enrollment Center”.

The following are dates, times, and locations of the enrollment event.

Tampa GE Enrollment Event Tampa International Airport – Main Terminal (between Airside E and Airside F)

March 18 - 22, 2024, 6 a.m. – 10 p.m.



Fort Myers GE Enrollment Event Southwest Florida International Airport – Departure level

March 25, 2024, 6 a.m. – 10 p.m.

March 26, 2024, 6 a.m. – 12 p.m.

March 27, 2024, 6 a.m. – 10 p.m.

March 28, 2024, 6 a.m. – 10 p.m.

March 29, 2024, 6 a.m. – 1 p.m.

Conditionally approved Global Entry applicants who miss this opportunity may still take advantage of CBP’s Enrollment on Arrival interview process. Applicants may complete their required interviews upon their return from international travel at participating airports.

Global Entry is one of the Department of Homeland Security’s Trusted Traveler programs that provide modified screening for pre-approved members, improve security by being more efficient during screenings, and facilitate legitimate trade and travel. Global Entry has more than 10 million members, and is utilized at land, air, and seaports of entry into the United States, and at Preclearance locations around the world.

Successful Global Entry applicants also receive the benefit of the TSA PreCheck® program.

Travelers must be pre-approved for all Trusted Traveler programs, including Global Entry. All applicants undergo rigorous and recurring background checks and complete an in-person interview before enrollment.

