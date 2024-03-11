Bonfit Now Offers Brush-T Partners' Portal
-Brush-t can now be purchased wholesale through online partner portal and receive promotional FREE shipping-
We’re thrilled to introduce the new brush-t partners’ portal to the green grass community and off course golf retailers and as part of this launch, we’re offering FREE shipping.”LOS ANGELES, CA, UNITED STATES , March 11, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Bonfit America, Inc., manufacturer of brush-t, the first innovative performance bristle golf tee, announced today the company has developed a partners’ portal specifically for Pro Shops, and golf specialty retailers. The newly developed platform provides easy on-demand ordering at exclusive wholesale pricing.
— Bonfit President Paul Krok
“We’re thrilled to introduce the new brush-t partners’ portal to the green grass community and off course golf retailers and as part of this launch, we’re offering FREE shipping,” said Bonfit President Paul Krok. “Now, our customers will have the opportunity for on-demand ordering at low pricing with small minimums.”
Brush-t offers straightforward 12-unit minimums which allow for easy discounted product combinations. To establish an account on the new brush-t partners portal is simple. Click on the “Create an Account” button to start the process. https://brusht.com/pages/partners. Once approved, customers will be provided with their own unique log in with 24-hour access to our product selection. Most orders will ship within two to three business days.
“Since this is a brand-new platform to make ordering more seamless, if anyone has a problem navigating the new portal, we’re happy to personally assist them,” added Krok.
About brush-t:
The award-winning high-performance brush-t, with its proprietary Fast-Flex bristle design reduces resistance at impact, restores stolen velocity which allows the ball to travel the maximum distance. It also eliminates deflection to ensure greater accuracy. The brush-t base is inserted into the ground at the same height for ongoing consistency. Some think it provides an unfair advantage, but the brush-t conforms to the rules of the USGA and the Royal and Ancient Golf Society at St. Andrews.
Independent testing on brush-t vs a wooden tee was performed in San Diego, California using the Iron Byron Swing Tester. The results proved that brush-t adds between 3.2 to 7 yards to driving distances and eliminates 2% deflection for enhanced accuracy as compared to a wooden tee. Three leading golf manufacturers’ equipment was used in the test and contributed to the distance variance.
To learn more about Bonfit and their array of products, please visit the company website at www.bonfit.com
