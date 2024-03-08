Maine DOE Update – March 8, 2024

From the Maine Department of Education

Reporting Items

News & Updates

The Maine Department of Education (DOE) wants your help designing the future of climate education in Maine. If you are a teacher, student or young adult (under 30), school administrator, or education partner, consider filling out the interest form below to be a part of the Maine DOE Climate Education Action Plan Task Force. | More

As a reminder, Regional School Calendars are due by June 1, 2024 for school administrative units (SAU) and private schools, approved for tuition purposes, in coordination with their local secondary career and technical education (CTE) school. This requirement is part of Public Law 2011, Chapter 686 to promote collaboration among local school administrative units that may benefit from inter-administrative unit collaboration beyond CTE. | More

The Maine DOE and its staff would like to send our heartfelt appreciation to all school social workers for the immeasurable positive impact you have on our students, communities, and school climate. | More

Last summer, elementary school students throughout Madawaska were provided project-based extended educational learning opportunities with a focus on celebrating the region’s French-Acadian heritage. The 2024 ARP Summer Programming and Enrichment grant application deadline is March 29, 2024 | More

The Worthington Scholarship Foundation is offering scholarships of up to $20,000 to high school seniors from any of Maine’s 134 public high schools, who will attend a Worthington-eligible 4-year college or a community college in Fall 2024. | More

Maine Schools Sharing Success Stories

Windsor Elementary School educators Kristel Anuszewski and Jana Diket recently collaborated with Maine Sea Grant, Chef Andrew Wilkinson from North Coast Seafoods, and other Maine businesses to bring seaweed to the classroom and cafeteria. | More

Walking into the bright atrium of Lyseth Elementary School in Portland, you are met by giant black-and-white photographs of the 20 students in Leigh Quigley’s 4th-grade class. Hanging from the skylight are even more pictures, pictures that students took after learning photography elements like composition, light, and focal point from professional photographer Liz Bieber. Proud adults gather around, taking pictures of student work. | More

In December, five Maine educators leading school innovations and working towards systemic change to create powerful outcomes for Maine students were featured in a webinar hosted by The Regional Education Laboratory (REL) Northeast & Islands with nearly 100 educators from across the country present. | More

Professional Development, Training, and Events

In this discussion-based webinar, Maine Department of Education (DOE) Maine Humanities Teacher Leader Fellows Jim St. Pierre and Dorie Tripp host an exchange among teachers who are gamifying their curriculums or who want to learn more about gamification to improve student engagement. | More

Is your school administrative unit (SAU) interested in starting or expanding public Pre-K with a community partner for the upcoming 2024-25 school year? If so, the Maine DOE’s Early Learning Team invites you to attend an informational session regarding a Pre-K Partnership Pilot Grant opportunity we anticipate releasing this Spring. | More

The Maine Department of Education (DOE) Office of Special Services & Inclusive Education has two upcoming Inclusive Education Webinar Series planned: Inclusive Education Webinar Series: High Leverage Practice to Promote Inclusion for Students with IDD and Complex Needs and Inclusive Education Webinar Series: Dispelling Myths about Assistive Technology (AT) Devices and Services | More

Latest DOE Career/Project Opportunities:

