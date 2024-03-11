Brighter Electrical acquires Starbrite Electric
Brighter Electrical expands into Texas market with another acquisition
We are excited to welcome Starbrite Electric into the Brighter Electrical family”UNITED STATES, March 11, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Brighter Electrical is pleased to announce the successful acquisition of Starbrite Electric, a Texas electrical contractor. Under the leadership of President and CEO Roko Skender, supported by the company’s seasoned board of directors, Brighter Electrical continues its strategic expansion in the industry.
The acquisition was facilitated by Andrew Lowery, President of Valhalla Brokers and Advisors, a leading M&A firm with deep expertise in the Texas market. As Brighter Electrical looks to the future, their focus remains on increasing the value of acquired entities through enhanced operational practices and systematization. Operational partners, David Beemer and Mark Fleming (shareholder) drive improvements of Brighter’s portfolio companies using their knowledge, base built on decades of industry experience.
President and CEO Roko Skender, shared his thoughts on the acquisition, stating, "We are excited to welcome Starbrite Electric into the Brighter Electrical family. This move aligns with our mission to acquire and elevate companies, bringing added value through professionalized operations and systemization. I am confident that our team can add a tremendous amount of value to Starbrite and contribute to the good work and legacy that their late Founder, Clay Schavrda built. I am also excited about the continued success of Brighter Electrical and our expanding portfolio."
