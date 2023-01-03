Brighter Electrical acquires All Wire Electric
Brighter Electrical enters the Florida market with their investment in All Wire Electric.TAMPA, FLORIDA, UNITED STATES, January 3, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Brighter Electrical have announced an investment in All Wire Electric, a leading Florida based contractor. All Wire Electric, located in Sarasota, is a rapidly growing company with deep ties to the residential construction sector, completing projects for large scale residential builders. The acquisition is the second in 2022 for the Brighter Electrical team.
Brighter Electrical’s President, Roko Skender, announced the acquisition today “We are excited about our partnership with All Wire. The company is growing, has a deep pipeline of work and more importantly, passionate leadership. We are looking forward to adding value to the All-Wire team and supporting the company in its continued growth.”
Santos M. Martel (All Wire’s CEO) was quoted regarding the transaction. “Working with a partner like Brighter Electrical puts All Wire Electric in an even stronger position to take advantage of the business opportunities in Southwest Florida and gives us the ability to do an even better job of serving the needs of our customers. We are really looking forward to this opportunity and to the future it can help to create for the All-Wire Team."
Brighter Electrical will work closely with the All-Wire team in assisting to drive operational efficiencies and growth.
