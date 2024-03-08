LATINX CONTENT CREATOR ELI VAZQUEZ TO HEADLINE SXSW PANEL ON EMPOWERING MENTAL WELL BEING IN THE DIGITAL AGE

Latinx Content Creator Eli Vazquez. Photo by Alexis Garcia

LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES, March 8, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- South by Southwest (SXSW) announced that Latinx content creator Eli Vazquez will be presenting How You’re Doing Social Media Wrong, a panel about reshaping our digital reality and mental well-being. This 90-minute workshop will take place on Wednesday, March 13th, 10:00 a.m. at the Courtyard Marriott, Rio Grande Ballroom 1.

During the session, Eli Vazquez, a billion-view internet content creator, will share his personal journey from a mental health breakdown in the world of social media to leveraging the same platforms to positively impact his life. Participants will embark on a dynamic crash course that delves into the philosophy, psychology, and practical strategies needed to redefine their relationship with the digital realm, placing mental well-being at the forefront.

"This panel will be an engaging and enlightening experience for all who attend," said Vazquez. “Attendees will walk away with a fresh perspective on navigating the digital world with intention and mindfulness, armed with practical tools to cultivate a healthier relationship with technology. Our intention is to transcend the screen and offer invaluable insights and strategies for a more mindful and balanced digital existence.”

This interactive and transformative workshop will enable attendees to actively participate in real-time exercises, including hacking their algorithms to align with their personal and professional goals. By exploring the profound impact of social media on the brain, Eli will empower participants to leverage these effects to their advantage, fostering human connection and resilience in the digital landscape.

The SXSW Conference offers different programming formats that empower attendees to learn, discover, and connect. SXSW will take place in Austin, Texas, March 8th though the 16th.

For more information and to register for SXSW, visit www.sxsw.com.