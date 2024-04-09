IVELIN GIRO’S EMMY-WINNING MAMBOCHELLA DOCUMENTARY & “I LOVE MAMBO” SOUNDTRACK NOW AVAILABLE FOR GLOBAL DISTRIBUTION

Ivelin Giro Photo by Paul Smith

LOS ANGELES, CA, UNITED STATES, April 9, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Ivelin Giro's 2-time Emmy winning documentary Mambochella and its accompanying soundtrack “I Love Mambo” are now globally available for distribution.

Mambochella showcases an extraordinary gathering of acclaimed artists from around the globe, collaborating to produce an album that pays homage to Mambo's golden era while infusing it with diverse elements. Offering an inside look at the recording of Mambo Babalu’s debut album, "I Love Mambo," at Miami’s Peer Music Studios, Mambochella unveils 12 tracks honoring the original Mambo Kings: Perez Prado, Benny Moré, Tito Puente, Machito, Tito Rodriguez, and Cachao López. This significant reunion brings together renowned musicians, vocalists, and descendants of Cuban music icons, many of whom hadn’t shared a stage in over three decades due to political tensions in Cuba. Originally aired as part of PBS’s film-maker series, "Mambochella" earned two Emmy Awards in December 2023 for Best Nostalgic Documentary and Best Editing.

Ivelin Giro, a formidable actress in her own right and Cuba’s first supermodel, took on the role of executive producer for the film, collaborating with Director Fabian Cardenas and Executive Producer Adeline Ferro. Her journey began at the age of 14 in the fashion world, gracing the runways for renowned fashion icons like Karl Lagerfeld, Giorgio Armani, and Valentino, alongside industry luminaries Claudia Schiffer, Naomi Campbell, and others. Despite her success, she faced persecution for her work as a top runway and print model in Europe by her own government. Over the years, the Cuban government shifted its approach, transitioning from pursuing her to leveraging her influence to advance the regime and promote tourism. Throughout it all, Giro’s journey has been defined by resilience and innovation.

Transitioning from fashion, Giro now utilizes her talents as a producer and actress in Los Angeles. She continues to thrive in the industry, having already shared the screen with industry titans such as Will Smith, Steven Bauer, and Rafael Amaya.

Her memoirs are set to release this year, offering a glimpse into her remarkable life and career.

Shaping global perceptions of Cuba through Mambochella and the "I Love Mambo" album, Ivelin Giro invites the world to be inspired by the country’s rich cultural tapestry and vibrant rhythms.

