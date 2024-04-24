GRANDAVE PRODUCTION’S FILM "CLAY" TO SCREEN AT THE SANTA FE INTERNATIONAL FILM FESTIVAL - OFFICIAL SELECTION 

LOS ANGELES, CA, UNITED STATES, April 24, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Grandave Production is proud to announce that their new feature Clay has been chosen as an Official Selection at the Santa Fe International Film Festival taking place from April 25th to the 28th in Santa Fe, New Mexico.

The film features a stellar cast, including Rene Millán (24), Karyme Lozano (Outlaws), Danforth Comins (Final Vow), Luis Gatica (Rubi) and Christina Urias (Final Vow.)

Inspired by a profound affection for Mazatlán and its enchanting attractions, Director Rubén Islas set out on a mission to capture the essence of this port city on the silver screen through Clay. The story revolves around Doaly, a talented masseuse whose ability to infuse spirituality and tranquility embodies the warmth and charm of Mazatlán, as envisioned by Islas.

In Clay, Doaly breathes new life into the character of Clay, a widower who had resigned himself to spend his remaining days in Mazatlán. Through her vibrant personality and healing touch, she reignites a spark in Clay, showcasing the transformative power of human connection and the hope of second chances.

“Rubén Islas chose Mazatlán as the film's backdrop due to the city's undeniable beauty and the authentic warmth of its residents. He aimed to capture Mazatlán's unique charm and vibrant culture, presenting it to audiences worldwide in all its splendor. We are happy to bring our film to the Santa Fe International Film Festival” said producer Adan Garay.

Clay was filmed against the backdrop of Mazatlán's iconic locations, including the Historic Center, Plazuela Machado, Olas Altas, the Malecón, the beaches, and the Paseo Centenario. Directed by Islas and written by Islas, Danforth Comins and Christina Urias and produced by Adan Garay "Clay" promises to captivate audiences with its heartfelt story and stunning visuals.

Rene Millan is represented by Avenue Agency, Karyme Lozano is represented by Shauntiel Lindsey Talent Agency, Hispanomedio, Daniel Ferrer Cubillan, MoJo Global Arts and Sutton, Barth & Venmari.