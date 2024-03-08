Nada and EOS Loan Team Up to Make Solar and Home Improvement Financing More Accessible
New Partnership Aims to Provide $50M monthly in Home Equity Investments for Home Improvement Projects
This partnership brings our customers more financing options for their home improvement projects and helps us to expand reach and provide homeowners the option to reinvest equity into their home.”UNITED STATES, March 8, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Nada, a major provider of Home Equity Investments called Homeshares, and EOS Loan, a marketplace that links Solar and Home Improvement companies with financing options, have announced their partnership. The two companies are currently ramping up production in Florida with a goal to expand nationwide by 2025. The groups are projected to jointly fund more than $50M in Solar and Home Improvement projects monthly by Q1 of 2025.
— John Green, CEO - Nada Holdings, Inc
This collaboration offers customers more financing choices for their Solar and Home Improvement projects, helping them to improve their homes and the environment. The solar industry has grown at over 24% per year for the past decade driven in part by the White House goal to reach a carbon-free power sector by 2035. The demand for solar remains high and there are over 10,000 solar installation companies in the U.S. alone. Many homeowners want to go solar, but higher interest rates have recently slowed installations. High rates are also responsible for lower new home purchase demand and increased desire for home improvement projects as homeowners opt to stay put and re-invest in their current dwelling. Homeshares is the solution that gives cash to homeowners in return for equity in the home with no monthly payments, making solar or any other home improvement project affordable again.
John Green, the CEO of Nada, said, "We are thrilled to be partnering with EOS Loan to bring our customers even more financing options for their home improvement projects. This partnership will help us to expand our reach and provide homeowners the option to reinvest equity into their home."
Gildo Rodrigues, the CEO of EOS Loan, added, "This partnership with Nada is a natural fit, and we are excited to be working together to help more homeowners access the financing they need for their Solar and Home Improvement projects."
The Homeshares program has already unlocked more than $10M in equity for homeowners and investors. Nada currently has a homeowner waiting list of more than $12M ready with more investors coming onboard daily to increase capacity. Individual investors have the unique opportunity to participate in these projects directly through www.cityfunds.com or by downloading their award-winning app.
About Nada
Nada is an award-winning alternative asset investment and finance platform making the $30 trillion home equity market accessible to individual inventors and liquid for homeowners. As the first company qualified by the SEC to issue city-specific shares of home equity, Nada’s Cityfunds product provides investors with direct access to the home equity market. By investing in the equity of homes, Nada is providing homeowners with immediate liquidity without the burden of added debt or monthly payments. Nada is currently raising an equity round via Wefunder to further fund scaling efforts.
Nada's innovative platform is revolutionizing the real estate market by aligning individual investors with homeowners to build and preserve their wealth through the power of home equity. Learn more at https://www.nada.co/.
Sundance Brennan
Nada Holdings, Inc
+1 972-445-7320
email us here