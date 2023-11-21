Cityfunds by Nada Wins Best Alternative Investments Platform at Benzinga Fintech Awards 2023
Nada is the fast growing platform gaining recognition by turning the wealthtech and traditional real estate financing worlds upside down.
This recognition validates our vision of making real estate wealth more accessible and powerful for everyone. We are grateful to our customers, partners, and team for their trust and support."NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, November 21, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Nada.co, the leading platform for unlocking real estate wealth, announced today that it has won the Best Alternative Investments Platform award at the Benzinga Fintech Awards 2023. The prestigious award recognizes the most innovative companies in the fintech industry that are transforming the way people invest, save, and manage their finances.
— John Green, CEO - Nada Holdings, Inc
Nada is a pioneer in the home equity market, offering homeowners and investors access to a $27 trillion asset class that has been largely untapped. Nada’s products include Homeshares, which allows homeowners to sell fractional equity in their homes for cash, and Cityfunds, which allows investors to buy into that diversified fractional equity in the nation's top cities.
“We are honored and humbled to receive this award from Benzinga, a leading media outlet for the fintech community,” said John Green, co-founder and CEO of Nada. “This recognition validates our vision of making real estate wealth more accessible and powerful for everyone. We are grateful to our customers, partners, and team for their trust and support.”
The Benzinga Fintech Awards 2023 were held on November 13, 2023, in New York City, and featured Kevin O'Leary as the keynote speaker, panel discussions, and live demos from the finalists. The Best Alternative Investments Platform category was highly contested with finalists such as Arrived Homes, Fundrise, iTrust Capital, Securitize, StartEngine and more. Nada was selected as the winner by a panel of judges from the fintech industry, media, and academia, based on criteria such as innovation, scalability, and impact. The Cityfunds by Nada platform went live in Q4 of 2022 and has quickly scaled to more than 10,000 users.
About Nada
Nada’s mission is to unlock real estate wealth for everyone, by providing homeowners and investors with innovative products and services that leverage the power of home equity. Nada’s products include Homeshares, which allows homeowners to sell fractional equity in their homes for cash, and Cityfunds, which allows investors to buy into that diversified fractional equity in the nation's top cities. Nada is headquartered in Dallas, Texas, and has raised $8.1 million in seed funding from prominent investors. For more information, visit www.nada.co and see their latest investment opportunity at wefunder.com/nada.
