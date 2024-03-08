Kristen Noel Takes Listeners on a Heartfelt Journey with new Americana/Folk EP “The Afterburn”

This EP is very close to my heart. I had a hand in the development of the sounds and instruments I wanted on each song.” — Kristen Noel

ORANGE COUNTY, FL, USA , March 8, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Kristen Noel, the acclaimed singer-songwriter, is set to release her highly anticipated EP "The Afterburn" on April 12, 2024. This four-track EP promises to deliver a nostalgic sound that effortlessly fuses Americana and folk elements, captivating listeners with its emotive storytelling and soul-stirring melodies.

"The Afterburn" EP is a deeply personal project for Kristen, who expressed, "This EP is very close to my heart. I had a hand in the development of the sounds and instruments I wanted on each song." Working closely with producer Dave Blackburn, Kristen was able to bring to life exactly what she wanted to express, resulting in a collaborative effort that involved live musicians who understood the meaning and mood of each song.

The EP showcases Kristen's musical prowess, with her evocative voice taking center stage in every track. "Road Going Nowhere”, which is also the single, takes listeners on an introspective and relatable healing journey, while "To Move You" is a testament to Kristen's storytelling lyricism that is bound to touch people's hearts. “Don’t Drive Away” is a soothing acoustic ballad, and finally "Love Was Real" delivers raw emotion that will leave listeners wanting more.

To add to the EP's sonic prowess, the mastering is being handled by Grammy Award Winner Gavin Lurssen, known for his work with Brandi Carlile and Ben Harper, promising a rich and immersive listening experience.

"The Afterburn" EP promises to be a testament to Kristen Noel's unparalleled talent and her ability to create music that resonates deeply with her audience. With its release on the horizon, listeners can prepare to embark on a soul-stirring sonic journey that will linger long after the final note fades.

About Kristen Noel

Kristen Noel is a passionate Americana/folk singer-songwriter originally from Laguna Beach, CA, who now calls the serene mountain town of Idyllwild, CA her home. Music and songwriting serve as a cathartic outlet for Kristen, allowing her to heal from past experiences and express her current emotions. Her music embodies forgiveness, love, and empathy, reflecting her deep emotional journey.

Influenced by iconic musicians such as Brandi Carlile, Stevie Nicks, Bonnie Rait, and Miranda Lambert, Kristen's music is a blend of honesty and vulnerability, aiming to inspire and resonate with her audience. Her songs serve as a medium for personal expression and connection, portraying her genuine and heartfelt storytelling.

Beyond her musical pursuits, Kristen is a dedicated teacher with over 27 years of experience working with children with special needs. Balancing her passion for music with her commitment to education, she finds fulfillment in both realms of her life.

Kristen has released several musical projects, including her debut album "Many Rooms" in 2012, the EP "Soar" in 2019, and the single "Saving Grace" in 2022. Her latest EP, "The Afterburn," was released in 2024. Additionally, Kristen showcases her musical talent as a member of the band "Dirty Whiskey," where she collaborates with her partner, Josie Cutting.

Kristen Noel's artistry and dedication to both music and education exemplify her multifaceted talents and unwavering passion for connecting with others through her heartfelt creations.

Follow Kristen Noel –

YouTube https://www.youtube.com/@kristennoelross

Instagram https://www.instagram.com/kristennoelmusic/

Facebook https://www.facebook.com/krisnoelmusic

Listen

Apple Music

Download Artwork

