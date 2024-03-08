Funding Available to Assist Minnesota Meat Processors

Minnesota partner organizations who serve meat and poultry processors are encouraged to apply for the Meat Processing Train & Retain Grant, a new funding opportunity available through the Minnesota Department of Agriculture (MDA).

The intent of the Meat Processing Train & Retain Grant is to award one-time funding to partner organizations that will work with small- to medium-sized meat and poultry processors in hiring and training new employees through the development of incentive projects like tuition reimbursements, sign-on and retention bonuses, and childcare stipends.

Eligible partner organizations include foundations engaged in economic development, community development financial institutions, federally recognized economic development districts, and community development corporations.

The MDA anticipates awarding up to $544,000 in Train & Retain Grants using a competitive review process. The maximum award amount is $250,000, and the minimum award amount is $10,000. Projects must be completed by June 30, 2026.

This grant program prioritizes partner organizations working in partnership with Minnesota State Colleges and Universities; or whose efforts would target or serve meat or poultry processors that are owned by individuals in historically underserved communities, businesses that directly serve historically underserved communities, or individuals from historically underserved communities with interest in working in meat processing.

Grant applications will be accepted until 4 p.m. Central Time on Thursday, April 25, 2024. For further information and to submit your online application, visit the Meat Processing Train & Retain Grant web page.

